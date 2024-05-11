Everton vs Sheffield United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Everton and Sheffield United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

A Premier League dead-rubber will take place at Goodison Park on Saturday afternoon, as Everton play host to already-relegated Sheffield United.

With just two games remaining for both sides, neither have much left to play for. The Blades currently sit bottom of the table, a position they have held for the bulk of the season, and their recent loss to Newcastle has confirmed an immediate demotion to the second tier.

It has been a dreadful season for the Blades. That said, they will want to end the season on a positive note, starting with a trip to Goodison Park.

Sean Dyche's side have flirted with relegation all year long, not helped by multiple-point deductions. They endured a torrid stretch of form between December and April, but have clicked at the right time with three wins in four to secure another season in the top flight.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Everton vs Sheffield United kick-off time

Date: Saturday, May 11, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:00 am ET/ 7:00 am PT Venue: Goodison Park

The Premier League match between Everton and Sheffield United will be played at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England.

It will kick off at 10:00 am ET/ 7:00 am PT on Saturday, May 11, 2024 in the United States (US).

How to watch Everton vs Sheffield United online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Premier League match between Everton and Sheffield United will be broadcast live on TV on Peacock. Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Everton team news

Everton will be without the services of injured trio Dele Alli (groin), Nathan Patterson (hamstring) and Vitalii Mykolenko (ankle).

Everton possible XI: Pickford; Godfrey, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Young; Harrison, Garner, Onana, McNeil; Doucoure; Calvert-Lewin.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pickford, Virginia, Lonergan Defenders: Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Godfrey, Keane, Mykolenko, Young Midfielders: Onana, Garner, Gomes, Doucoure, Gueye, Onyango Forwards: Calvert-Lewin, Chermiti, Danjuma, Harrison, McNeil

Sheffield United team news

A handful of players have been declared out for the rest of the season for Chris Wilder's side, with no fresh injuries from the last game. Anel Ahmedhodzic will miss out due to suspension after receiving a late red card last weekend. Mason Holgate is ineligible to face his parent club.

Sheffield United possible XI: Grbic; Holgate, Trusty, Ahmedhodzic; Osborn, Souza, Hamer, Arblaster, Larouci; McBurnie, Brereton Diaz.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Grbic, Foderingham, A. Davies, Amissah Defenders: Ahmedhedzic, Trusty, Holgate, Robinson, Larouci, Bogle Midfielders: Hamer, Souza, McAtee, Slimane, Norwood, Osborn, Brooks, Arblaster Forwards: Archer, McBurnie, Brewster, Osula, Brereton Diaz

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 02/09/23 Sheffield United 2-2 Everton Premier League 16/05/21 Everton 0-1 Sheffield United Premier League 27/12/20 Sheffield United 0-1 Everton Premier League 20/07/20 Sheffield United 0-1 Everton Premier League 21/09/19 Everton 0-2 Sheffield United Premier League

