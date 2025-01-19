+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Premier League
team-logo
Goodison Park
team-logo
STREAM LIVE ON FUBO
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Everton vs Tottenham Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Premier LeagueEvertonTottenhamEverton vs Tottenham

How to watch the Premier League match between Everton and Tottenham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Everton and Tottenham will both be looking to arrest their winless streaks in the Premier League when they clash at Goodison Park on Sunday.

With David Moyes now back in the hot seat, the Toffees have gone six league games without a win after the 0-1 mid-week loss against Aston Villa. Spurs extended their winless run to five league games after faltering 2-1 against Arsenal.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Everton vs Tottenham online - TV channels & live streams

FuboWatch here
DirecTV StreamWatch here
Sling TVWatch here
TelemundoWatch here
USA NetworkWatch here

In the United States (US), the Premier League match between Everton and Tottenham will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Telemundo and USA Network.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Everton vs Tottenham kick-off time

crest
Premier League - Premier League
Goodison Park

The Premier League match between Everton and Tottenham will be played at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England.

It will kick off at 6 am PT / 9 am ET on Sunday, January 19, in the US.

Team news & squads

Everton vs Tottenham Probable lineups

EvertonHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-3-3

Home team crestTOT
1
J. Pickford
32
J. Branthwaite
18
A. Young
6
J. Tarkowski
19
V. Mykolenko
27
I. Gueye
29
J. Lindstroem
16
A. Doucoure
8
O. Mangala
10
I. Ndiaye
9
D. Calvert-Lewin
31
A. Kinsky
24
D. Spence
6
R. Dragusin
23
P. Porro
14
A. Gray
29
P. Sarr
10
J. Maddison
15
L. Bergvall
9
Richarlison
7
H. Son
21
D. Kulusevski

4-3-3

TOTAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • David Moyes

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Ange Postecoglou

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Everton team news

Moyes could be boosted by the return of James Garner after the midfielder completed his recovery from a back injury, but Dwight McNeil, Seamus Coleman, Tim Iroegbunam and Youssef Chermiti are unlikely to be available for selection.

Moreover, Armando Broja sustained an ankle injury last weekend with question marks over the forward's return to Chelsea so allow the club to bring in another loanee.

Tottenham team news

As for the visitors, Brennan Johnson and Yves Bissouma have emerged as doubts after picking up knocks against Arsenal.

Timo Werner is sidelined with a hamstring injury, while the likes of Destiny Udogie, Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven are still in the treatment room.

Meanwhile, Ben Davies is in contention after recovering from his own hamstring issue, with ex-Everton man Richarlison also pushing for a start.

Form

EVE
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/5
Games over 2.5 goals
0/5
Both teams scored
1/5

TOT
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

EVE

Last 5 matches

TOT

0

Wins

2

Draws

3

Wins

4

Goals scored

11
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement