Everton vs Brentford: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Everton and Brentford, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Both Everton and Brentford will by seeking a third straight Premier League win when they square against each other at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Apart from the club's appeal over a second points deduction of the season, the Toffees can leapfrog the 15th-placed Bees on the table.

Sean Dyche's side recently clinched the Merseyside derby tie against Liverpool 2-0, while the visitors enter the game on the back of a 5-1 thrashing of Luton Town.

Everton vs Brentford kick-off time & stadium

Date: April 27, 2024 Kick-off time: 12:30 pm EST Venue: Goodison Park

The Premier League match between Everton and Brentford will be played at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England.

It will kick off at 2:30 pm EST on Saturday, April 27, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Everton vs Brentford online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the Premier League match between Everton and Brentford will be broadcast live on TV on Fubo, Sling TV, Peacock and NBC. Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

Team news & squads

Everton team news

Dyche will not be able to call for the services of Nathan Patterson, Seamus Coleman, Dele Alli, Lewis Dobbin and Beto on account of injuries, while Vitalii Mykolenko is a doubt after the defender picked up a knock to his ankle in the Liverpool win.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin could continue upfront, with Jack Harrison and Dwight McNeil on the wings, while Idrissa Gueye may start on the bench after shaking off a niggle.

Depending on Mykolenko's availability, Ashley Young may be required to fill in at left-back, with Ben Godfrey on the opposite side.

Everton possible XI: Pickford; Godfrey, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Young; Harrison, Garner, Onana, McNeil; Doucoure; Calvert-Lewin

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pickford, Virginia, Lonergan Defenders: Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Godfrey, Keane, Mykolenko, Young Midfielders: Onana, Garner, Gomes, Doucoure, Gueye, Onyango Forwards: Calvert-Lewin, Chermiti, Danjuma, Harrison, McNeil

Brentford team news

Brentford boss Thomas Frank will be without Josh Dasilva, Rico Henry, Ben Mee and Aaron Hickey through injuries, while Neal Maupay is ineligible to face his parent club.

Ivan Toney may come good from a hip injury as he took part in Thursday's training, and it would otherwise remain between Kevin Schade and Keane Lewis-Potter to feature in attack alongside Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo.

Brentford possible XI: Flekken; Ajer, Collins, Pinnock, Reguilon; Jensen, Norgaard, Janelt; Mbeumo, Wissa, Lewis-Potter

Position Players Goalkeepers: Flekken, Strakosha, Valdimarsson, Belcombe Defenders: Collins, Ajer, Pinnock, Zanka, Reguilon, Roerslev Midfielders: Janelt, Norgaard, Konak, Jensen, Onyeka, Baptiste, Trevitt, Yarmolyuk, Wissa, Damsgaard Forwards: Toney, Lewis-Potter, Mbeumo, Schade, Ghoddos

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Everton and Brentford across all competitions.

Date Match Competition September 23, 2023 Brentford 1-3 Everton Premier League March 11, 2023 Everton 1-0 Brentford Premier League August 27, 2022 Brentford 1-1 Everton Premier League May 15, 2022 Everton 2-3 Brentford Premier League February 5, 2022 Everton 4-1 Brentford FA Cup

