Estudiantes vs Gremio: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Estudiantes will take on Gremio in the Copa Libertadores Group C fixture at the Jorge Luis Hirschi Stadium on Tuesday. The hosts are second in the group standings with four points from their first two matches, whereas Gremio are winless so far at the bottom of the table.

Gremio have lost their first two matches of the group stage and will be desperate to get points in their third try. They have won two games in a row and will be hoping to carry that momentum onto this competition as well. Estudiantes have won five games in a row so it should make for an exciting battle in Group C.

Estudiantes vs Gremio kick-off time

Date: April 23, 2024 Kick-off time: 6 pm ET Venue: Jorge Luis Hirschi Stadium

The match will be played at the Jorge Luis Hirschi Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 6 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Estudiantes vs Gremio online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN Sports in the US. Match highlights will be available on these platforms after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Estudiantes team news

There are no fresh injury concerns to deal with for Estudiantes ahead of their clash against Gremio.

They will be looking to pick up their sixth win in a row across all competitions.

Estudiantes predicted XI: Mansilla; Mancuso, F. Fernandez, Romero, Meza; Sosa, Ascacibar, Perez, Altamirano; Cetre, Correa.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Iacovich, Mansilla, Zozaya, Borzone Defenders: Fernández, Mancuso, Romero, Meza, Lollo, Flores, Fernandez, Orbe, Arango, Vázquez, Ojeda, Gomez, Cacace, Flores, Valente, Perez, Burdisso, Dall'aglio, Pereyra Midfielders: Ascacíbar, Pérez, Sosa, Altamirano, Cetré, Manyoma, Benedetti, Atum, Kociubinski, Zuqui, Ascacibar, Benedetti, Amato, Giraudo, Trombini Forwards: Méndez, Carrillo, Palacios, Correa, Piatti, Zapiola, Moreno, Naya

Gremio team news

Gremio have no fresh injury concerns to deal with as they prepare to take on Estudiantes in the hopes of getting off the mark in the group stage.

Argentinian forward Franco Cristaldo has two goals already to his name from the first three games in the new season of Brasileiro. He will be the one to watch out for in the final third in this clash as well.

Gremio predicted XI: Marchesín, Ely, Pedro, Martins, Guilherme, Soteldo, Cristaldo, Villasanti, Queiroz, Galvão, Nunes.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Marchesín, Scheibig, Caíque, Cabral Defenders: Fabio, Geromel, Kannemann, Ely, Reinaldo, João Pedro, Mayk, Natã, Gustavo Martins Midfielders: Carballo, Cristaldo, Nathan, Dodi, Villasanti, Pepê, Ronald, Du Queiroz, Mila, Edenílson Forwards: Soteldo, João Pedro Galvão, Everton Galdino, Diego Costa, Pavón, Besozzi, Jhonata Robert, Nathan Fernandes, Gustavo Nunes, André

Head-to-Head Record

Date Competition Result 29/08/18 Copa Libertadores Grêmio P 2 - 1 Estudiantes 08/08/18 Copa Libertadores Estudiantes 2 - 1 Grêmio 09/07/83 Copa Libertadores Estudiantes 3 - 3 Grêmio 22/06/83 Copa Libertadores Grêmio 2 - 1 Estudiantes

