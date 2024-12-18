How to watch today's Espanyol vs Valencia La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch La Liga match between Espanyol and Valencia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fellow-strugglers in La Liga, Espanyol and Valencia are set to go head-to-head at the RCDE Stadium on Wednesday.

The hosts are four points off their bottom-placed opponents after Manolo Gonzalez's men played out a goalless draw against Osasuna over the weekend, while Los Ches suffered a 1-0 loss at Rayo Valladolid last time out.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Espanyol vs Valencia online - TV channels & live streams

The United States (US), La Liga match between Espanyol and Valencia will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Espanyol vs Valencia kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga RCDE Stadium

La Liga match between Espanyol and Valencia will be played at the RCDE Stadium in Cornella de Llobregat, Spain.

It will kick off at 12:30 pm PT / 3:30 pm ET on Wednesday, December 18, in the US.

Team news & squads

Espanyol team news

Pol Lozano will be suspended for the tie, so Alex Kral is likely to be joined by Rafael Bauza in the middle. And with Marash Kumbulla also facing a ban, Leandro Cabrera and Sergi Gomez are expected to start at the heart of defense.

Jose Gragera is set to be sidelined till January with a foot injury, while Irvin Cardona and Javi Puado feature in attack.

Valencia team news

Thierry Correia continues to nurse an ACL injury that the full-back sustained in early November, while Jose Gaya misses out due to a hamstring problem.

Goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili and defender Mouctar Diakaby are also unlikely to be available for selection here.

Pepelu and Javier Guerra would be deployed behind the front two of Diego Lopez and Hugo Duro.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

