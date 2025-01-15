How to watch today's Espaly vs PSG Coupe de France game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Coupe de France match between Espaly and PSG, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The game between PSG and Espaly at Stade Marcel-Michelin on Wednesday will conclude the round of 32 stage of Coupe de France.

Ligue 1 leaders and the Championnat National 3 side both made it through from the round of 64 after penalty wins against Dijon and Lens, respectively.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Espaly vs PSG online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Coupe de France match between Espaly and PSG will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, FS2 (Fox Sports 2) and FOX Deportes.

Espaly vs PSG kick-off time

The Coupe de France match between Espaly and PSG will be played at Stade Marcel-Michelin in Clermont-Ferrand, France.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Wednesday, January 15, in the US.

Team news & squads

Espaly team news

The likes of Gabay Allaigre, Kais Salah Bendriss, Kevin Portal and Kevis Gjeci are likely to feature in the XI against the Parisians.

Goalkeeper Jordan Etienne was the penalty shootout hero in the Dijon win.

PSG team news

Players such as Randal Kolo Muani and Marco Asensio are linked with moves away from the French club who seem interested in creating funds in order to sign Khvicha Kvaratskhelia from Napoli.

Goalkeeper Matvey Sofonov stopped the last two penalties in the shootout against Lens in the previous round, after Goncalo Ramos took the game to penalties with his equaliser. The duo should start once again.

