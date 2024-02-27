England Women vs Italy Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream the game between England and Italy Women live.

England Women will take on Italy Women in a friendly fixture at the Nuevo Mirador Stadium on Tuesday.

England are heading into the fixture on the back of a 7-2 win over Austria in their previous outing, which was also a friendly match at the same venue. They recently finished second in their group in the Women's Nations League, tied for points with leaders Netherlands but not top of the group due to inferior goal difference.

Italy were also second in their group stage of the same competition, but five points behind leaders Spain. They were held by Ireland 0-0 in their last outing but will be looking to get some much-needed practice under their belt.

Article continues below

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

England Women vs Italy Women kick-off time

Date: February 27, 2024 Kick-off time: 12pm ET Venue: Nuevo Mirador Stadium

The match will be played at the Nuevo Mirador Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 12pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch England Women vs Italy Women online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo and CBS Sports in the US. Match highlights may be available on the platform after the game and news and updates of the England Women's national team can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch with a VPN

If you are outside of the country, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

England team news

Sarina Wiegman will want to field a strong lineup against Italy, a team against whom they are unbeaten in their last four head-to-head encounters.

Arsenal midfielder Leah Williamson has not travelled with the squad. Millie Turner is her replacement.

Fran Kirby's injury is not deemed to be serious but she has withdrawn from the squad as a precaution. Chloe Kelly, who sat out the game against Australia, is expected to return.

England Women predicted XI: Earps; Bronze, Morgan, Greenwood, Charles; Stanway, Walsh, Kelly; Mead, Hemp, James.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Earps, Hampton, Keating Defenders: Bronze, Carter, Charles, Greenwood, Tissier, Morgan, Turner, Wubben-Moy Midfielders: Clinton, Park, Stanway, Toone, Walsh Forwards: Daly, Hemp, James, Kelly, Mead, Russo

Italy team news

Italy have no fresh injury concerns to deal with as they prepare to take on England in a friendly game.

They will be hoping to get some much-needed training minutes under their belt but will also want to record a win to break their poor head-to-head record against the Lionesses in recent years.

Italy Women predicted XI: Schroffenegger, Gama, Salvai, Linari, Oliviero, Galli, Greggi, Dragoni, Girelli, Piemonte, Glionna

Position Players Goalkeepers: Schroffenegger, Guiliani, Baldi Defenders: Gama, Salvai, Linari, Oliviero, Bartoli, De Rita, Piga, Boattin, Lenzini Midfielders: Galli, Greggi, Dragoni, Girelli, Catena, Severini, Schatzer Forwards: Piemonte, Glionna, Bonfantini, Cambiaghi

Recent results

Date Competition Match 19/02/23 Arnold Clark Cup England 2 - 1 Italy 08/04/17 Friendly England 1 - 1 Italy 05/03/14 Cyprus Cup England 2 - 0 Italy 06/03/13 Cyprus Cup England 4 - 2 Italy 06/03/12 Cyprus Cup England 1 - 3 Italy

Useful links