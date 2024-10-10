+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Ollie Watkins England Netherlands Euro 2024
UEFA Nations League B
Wembley
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's England vs Greece Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

UEFA Nations League BEnglandGreeceEngland vs Greece

How to watch the UEFA Nations League match between England and Greece, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Lee Carsley's England will be looking to make it three wins in as many games, but so will Greece when the two sides clash in a Nations League tie at the Wembley Stadium on Thursday.

Both sides will be looking to top Group B2 and earn themselves a promotion to League A after picking up two wins so far.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch England vs Greece online - TV channels & live streams

FuboWatch here
DirecTV StreamWatch here
FS2Watch here
ViXWatch here

In the United States (US), the UEFA Nations League match between England and Greece will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, FS2 and ViX.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

England vs Greece kick-off time & stadium

Date:October 10, 2024
Kick-off time:2:45 pm EST
Venue:Wembley Stadium

The UEFA Nations League match between England and Greece will be played at the Wembley Stadium in Wembley, England.

It will kick off at 2:45 pm EST on Thursday, October 10, in the US.

Team news & squads

England team news

Ezri Konsa, Morgan Gibbs-White and Kobbie Mainoo are all sidelined through injuries, while Harry Kane will need a once-over ahead of kickoff.

So either Ollie Watkins or Dominic Solanke will be eyeing to spearhead the attack.

Meanwhile, Carsley will be boosted with the return of Kyle Walker, Phil Foden, Jude Bellingham and Cole Palmer in the squad.

England possible XI: Pickford; Alexander-Arnold, Guehi, Colwill, Lewis; Rice, Bellingham; Saka, Palmer, Grealish; Watkins.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Pickford, Pope, Henderson
Defenders:Walker, Stones, Alexander-Arnold, Guehi, Colwill, Lewis, Livramento
Midfielders:Rice, Foden, Bellingham, Gallagher, Palmer, Gomes, Jones
Forwards:Saka, Kane, Grealish, Watkins, Gordon, Madueke, Solanke

Greece team news

Panathinaikos attacker Fotis Ioannidis will miss the trip to Wembley due to a knock, as Vangelis Pavlidis will be called in to deputise.

Newcastle United goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos will aim to register his third straight clean sheet at the competition.

Greece possible XI: Vlachodimos; Rota, Mavropanos, Koulierakis, Tsimikas; Siopis, Kourbelis; Masouras, Bakasetas, Tzolis; Pavlidis.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Vlachodimos, Tzolakis, Mandas
Defenders:Tsimikas, Chatzidiakos, Giannoulis, Mavropanos, Retsos, Rota, Koulierakis, Ndoj, Vagiannidis
Midfielders:Bakasetas, Mantalos, Kourbelis, Pelkas, Siopis, Konstantelias, Zafeiris
Forwards:Masouras, Pavlidis, Douvikas, Tzolis, Chatzigiovanis

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between England and Greece across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
August 16, 2006England 4-0 GreeceInternational Friendly
October 6, 2001England 2-2 GreeceWorld Cup Qualifiers
June 6, 2001Greece 0-2 EnglandWorld Cup Qualifiers
May 17, 1994England 5-0 GreeceInternational Friendly
February 8, 1989Greece 1-2 EnglandInternational Friendly

Useful links

