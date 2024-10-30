How to watch today's Empoli vs Inter Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Empoli and Inter, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Following an entertaining draw in Derby d'Italia, Inter will seek to return to winning ways in Serie A when the Nerazzurri take on Empoli at Stadio Carlo Castellani on Wednesday.

Still chasing leaders Napoli, Simone Inzaghi's men were held to a 4-4 draw by Juventus at the weekend, while Empoli look to end a four-game winless run after a 1-1 draw at Parma.

How to watch Empoli vs Inter online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Empoli and Inter will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial).

Empoli vs Inter kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 30, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:30 am PT / 1:30 pm ET Venue: Stadio Carlo Castellani

The Serie A match between Empoli and Inter will be played at the Stadio Carlo Castellani in Empoli, Italy.

It will kick off at 10:30 am PT / 1:30 pm ET on Wednesday, October 30, in the US.

Team news & squads

Empoli team news

The hosts would remain without Sebastiano Esposito, Szymon Zurkowski, Samuele Perisan, Tyronne Ebuehi and Saba Sazonov due to injury.

On loan from AC Milan, Lorenzo Colombo will spearhead the attack, with Alberto Grassi joined by Tino Anjorin in midfield.

Empoli possible XI: Vasquez; Goglichidze, Ismajli, Viti; Gyasi, Anjorin, Grassi, Pezzella; Fazzini, Solbakken; Colombo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Seghetti, Vasquez, Brancolini Defenders: Goglichidze, Pezzella, Sambia, Cacace, Viti, De Sciglio, Ismajli, Marianucci Midfielders: Grassi, Henderson, Anjorin, Fazzini, Belardinelli, Haas, Maleh Forwards: Pellegri, Gyasi, Solbakken, Ekong, Colombo

Inter team news

While Hakan Calhanoglu, Carlos Augusto and Francesco Acerbi remain sidelined through injury, Piotr Zielinski is a doubt after sustaining a knock in Derby d'Italia.

Inzaghi would any which way effect several changes from the Juventus draw, as the likes of Yann Bisseck, Matteo Darmian, Davide Frattesi and Mehdi Taremi will be eyeing starts at Stadio Carlo Castellani.

Inter possible XI: Sommer; Bisseck, De Vrij, Bastoni; Darmian, Frattesi, Barella, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Taremi.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sommer, Di Gennaro, J. Martinez Defenders: Dumfries, De Vrij, Pavard, Bisseck, Dimarco, Darmian, Palacios, Bastoni Midfielders: Zielinski, Frattesi, Buchanan, Asllani, Mkhitaryan, Barella Forwards: Arnautovic, Thuram, L. Martinez, Correa, Taremi

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Empoli and Inter across all competitions.

Date Match Competition April 1, 2024 Inter 2-0 Empoli Serie A September 24, 2023 Empoli 0-1 Inter Serie A April 23, 2023 Empoli 0-3 Inter Serie A January 23, 2023 Inter 0-1 Empoli Serie A May 6, 2022 Inter 4-2 Empoli Serie A

