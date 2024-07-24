Egypt vs Dominican Republic: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Olympics game

How to watch the Olympics match between Egypt and Dominican Republic, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Egypt will take on Dominican Republic in the second match of Group C of the Olympics at the Beaujoire Stadium on Wednesday.

Egypt have made it to the quarter-final on three out of the last four times they have qualified for the tournament. This will be their third participation in a row and they will be looking to go beyond the quarter-final milestone, which is what they achieved in the last two editions.

It will be a historic debut for the Dominican Republic in their first-ever Olympics entry and they will be hoping to make miracles happen in Group C. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Egypt vs Dominican Republic kick-off time

Date: July 24, 2024 Kick-off time: 11 am ET Venue: Beaujoire Stadium

The match will be played at the Beaujoire Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 11 am ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Egypt vs Dominican Republic online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Peacock, Telemundo and DirecTV Stream in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Team news & squads

Egypt team news

Several key players, including Mohamed Salah, Mahmoud Trezeguet, and Hamdi Fathi, are absent from the squad.

Domestic powerhouses Al Ahly and Pyramids withheld senior players due to a tight title race, and Ahmed Nabil Koka is sidelined with a foot injury.

Egypt predicted XI: Alaa; Fayed, Abdelmeguid, Eid, El-Debes; Elneny, Shehata, Atef; Sayed, Adel, Faisal.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Alaa, El Gabry Defenders: Eid, Abdelmaguid, El Debes, Tarek Midfielders: Fayed, Atef, Shehata, Saber, Kamal, Adel, Saad, Koka, Zizo, Elneny Forwards: Faisal, Mazhar

Dominican Republic team news

Former Athletic Club winger Ibai Gomez has selected 17 Europe-based players in his squad, including Peter Gonzalez and Edgar Pujol from Real Madrid, and Oscar Urena from Girona.

Dominican Republic predicted XI: Bosl; Urbaez, Pujol, Lemaire; Nunez, Marizan, Messina, Montes de Oca, Urena; Lorenzo, Gonzalez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Valdez, Boesl Defenders: Reyes, Firpo, Pujol, de Lucas, Urbaez, Lemaire Midfielders: Morschel, Montes de Oca, Azcona, de la Cruz, Messina Forwards: Urena, Nunez, Gonzalez, de Leon, Lorenzo

Head-to-Head Record

This is set to be the first-ever meeting between these two teams.

