World Cup Qualification CAF
Egypt vs Burkina Faso: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the World Cup Qualification match between Egypt and Burkina Faso, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Egypt will take on Burkina Faso in their third group game of the World Cup qualifiers at the Cairo International Stadium on Thursday.

Egypt have won their first two matches of the group stage and are sitting at the top of the table. Burkina Faso are close behind, with four points from their first two matches.

Egypt's last outing in an official competition was in the quarter-final of the Africa Cup of Nations. They lost out on penalties against Congo and will be desperate to get back on track with a good run in the qualifiers.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Egypt vs Burkina Faso kick-off time

Date:June 6, 2024
Kick-off time:3pm EST
Venue:Cairo International Stadium

The match will be played at the Cairo International Stadium on Thursday, with kick-off at 3pm EST for fans in the US.

How to watch Egypt vs Burkina Faso online - TV channels & live streams

FIFA+Watch here

The match and its highlights will be shown live on FIFA+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Egypt team news

Mohamed Salah has returned to the national team after missing the last international friendly.

However, Ahmed Hegazy, Omar Marmoush, and Mohamed Elneny are absent due to injuries.

Egypt predicted XI: Gabal (GK); Hany, Rabia, Abdelmonem, Hamdi; Attia, Tawfik; Salah, Kafsha, Trezeguet; Mohamed.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:El Shenawy, El Shenawy, Abou Gabal, Sobhy
Defenders:Gabr, Hany, Kamal, Hamdy, Fotouh, Ibrahim, Samy, Abdelmonem
Midfielders:Fathy, Ashour, Attia, Hamada, Lasheen
Forwards:Trézéguet, Hassan, Salah, Kahraba, Fathi, Mohamed, Sayed

Burkina Faso team news

Burkina Faso will be without their captain Bertrand Traore for this match.

Aside from Traore, Issa Kaboré and Issoufou Dayo will also be unavailable for selection due to injuries.

Burkina Faso predicted XI: Koffi (GK); Nagalo, Djiga, E. Tapsoba, Yago; Sangare, Ouedraogo, Toure; Ouattara, Konate, A. Tapsoba.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Konaté, Koffi, Nikiema, Koula
Defenders:Guiebre, Nagalo, Djiga, Tapsoba, Nouma, Yago
Midfielders:Banse, Ki, Ouédraogo, Sangaré, Touré, Guira, Salou
Forwards:Ouattara, Ouattara, Badolo, Bangré, Konaté, Tapsoba, Bandé

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
02/02/17Burkina Faso 1 - 1 P EgyptAfrica Cup of Nations
27/02/16Egypt 2 - 0 Burkina FasoFriendly
01/02/00Egypt 4 - 2 Burkina FasoAfrica Cup of Nations
26/02/98Burkina Faso 0 - 2 EgyptAfrica Cup of Nations

Useful links

