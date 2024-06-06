Egypt vs Burkina Faso: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Egypt will take on Burkina Faso in their third group game of the World Cup qualifiers at the Cairo International Stadium on Thursday.
Egypt have won their first two matches of the group stage and are sitting at the top of the table. Burkina Faso are close behind, with four points from their first two matches.
Egypt's last outing in an official competition was in the quarter-final of the Africa Cup of Nations. They lost out on penalties against Congo and will be desperate to get back on track with a good run in the qualifiers.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Egypt vs Burkina Faso kick-off time
|Date:
|June 6, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|3pm EST
|Venue:
|Cairo International Stadium
The match will be played at the Cairo International Stadium on Thursday, with kick-off at 3pm EST for fans in the US.
How to watch Egypt vs Burkina Faso online - TV channels & live streams
The match and its highlights will be shown live on FIFA+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Team news & squads
Egypt team news
Mohamed Salah has returned to the national team after missing the last international friendly.
However, Ahmed Hegazy, Omar Marmoush, and Mohamed Elneny are absent due to injuries.
Egypt predicted XI: Gabal (GK); Hany, Rabia, Abdelmonem, Hamdi; Attia, Tawfik; Salah, Kafsha, Trezeguet; Mohamed.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|El Shenawy, El Shenawy, Abou Gabal, Sobhy
|Defenders:
|Gabr, Hany, Kamal, Hamdy, Fotouh, Ibrahim, Samy, Abdelmonem
|Midfielders:
|Fathy, Ashour, Attia, Hamada, Lasheen
|Forwards:
|Trézéguet, Hassan, Salah, Kahraba, Fathi, Mohamed, Sayed
Burkina Faso team news
Burkina Faso will be without their captain Bertrand Traore for this match.
Aside from Traore, Issa Kaboré and Issoufou Dayo will also be unavailable for selection due to injuries.
Burkina Faso predicted XI: Koffi (GK); Nagalo, Djiga, E. Tapsoba, Yago; Sangare, Ouedraogo, Toure; Ouattara, Konate, A. Tapsoba.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Konaté, Koffi, Nikiema, Koula
|Defenders:
|Guiebre, Nagalo, Djiga, Tapsoba, Nouma, Yago
|Midfielders:
|Banse, Ki, Ouédraogo, Sangaré, Touré, Guira, Salou
|Forwards:
|Ouattara, Ouattara, Badolo, Bangré, Konaté, Tapsoba, Bandé
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|02/02/17
|Burkina Faso 1 - 1 P Egypt
|Africa Cup of Nations
|27/02/16
|Egypt 2 - 0 Burkina Faso
|Friendly
|01/02/00
|Egypt 4 - 2 Burkina Faso
|Africa Cup of Nations
|26/02/98
|Burkina Faso 0 - 2 Egypt
|Africa Cup of Nations