How to watch today's Dundee United vs Rangers Scottish Premiership game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premiership match between Dundee United and Rangers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Rangers trail Dundee United by a point on the Scottish Premiership standings table when the two sides clash at Tennadice Park on Sunday.

The hosts will look to maintain their unbeaten start after four games, while the Gers will want to bounce back from a 3-0 loss to arch-rivals Celtic last time out.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Dundee United vs Rangers online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Scottish Premiership match between Dundee United and Rangers will be broadcast live on TV on Paramount+.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service.

Dundee United vs Rangers kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 15, 2024 Kick-off time: 7 am EST Venue: Tennadice Park

The Scottish Premiership match between Dundee United and Rangers will be played at Tennadice Park in Dundee, Scotland.

It will kick off at 7 am EST on Sunday, September 15, in the US.

Team news & squads

Dundee United team news

Defender Ryan Strain remains sidelined with a hamstring injury.

As Will Ferry starts on the left flank, captain Ross Docherty could start ahead of Kevin Holt in the middle of the park, while Jort van der Sande features upfront.

Dundee United possible XI: Walton; Holt, Gallagher, Graham; Stephenson, Docherty, Sibbald, Ferry; Babunski, Trapanovski; Van der Sande.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Walton, Richards Defenders: Holt, Sevelj, Graham, Edwards, Ferry, Adegboyega, Stephenson, Gallagher Midfielders: Babunski, Odada, Sibbald, Middleton, Docherty, Thomson Forwards: Trapanovski, Moult, Fotheringham, Dalby, Van der Sande, Stirton, Ubochioma

Rangers team news

Rangers boss Philippe Clement will be without winger Rabbi Matondo due to a hamstring injury.

Among the ones who would need to pass late fitness tests, it has to be seen if Danilo and Ridvan Yilmaz make the squad, while Nicolas Raskin will be pushing for a start after coming on as a substitute in the Celtic loss.

Rangers possible XI: Butland; Tavernier, Souttar, Balogun, Jefte; Sterling, Barron; Cerny, Lawrence, Cortes; Dessers.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Butland, Kelly Defenders: Tavernier, Yilmaz, Propper, Souttar, Nsiala, Sterling, Jefte, Kasanwirjo, Balogun, King, Devine Midfielders: Barron, Diomande, Bajrami, Dowell, Raskin, Lowry, Hagi Forwards: Cortes, Dessers, Lawrence, Cerny, Igamane, McCausland, Danilo

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Dundee United and Rangers across all competitions.

Date Match Competition April 1, 2023 Rangers 2-0 Dundee United Scottish Premiership January 8, 2023 Dundee United 0-2 Rangers Scottish Premiership September 17, 2022 Rangers 2-1 Dundee United Scottish Premiership May 8, 2022 Rangers 2-0 Dundee United Scottish Premiership February 20, 2022 Dundee United 1-1 Rangers Scottish Premiership

