How to watch Anaheim Ducks vs Minnesota Wild NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Anaheim Ducks are set to face off against the Minnesota Wild to open a high-voltage NHL battle on November 8, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT.
The power play has not performed effectively for Anaheim (15%), which is 25th in the league. Minnesota, on the other hand, is 14th in the league with 20%.
Anaheim is behind on the penalty kill. They have a 73.5% kill percentage, which ranks them 26th, and Minnesota is far worse at 62.5%, which ranks them 31st in the league.
The Ducks have the lowest face-off average in the league (42.8%). The Wild are slightly better but still in the middle of the pack with 48.9%.
Anaheim Ducks vs Minnesota Wild: Date and puck-drop time
The Anaheim Ducks and the Minnesota Wild will meet in a thrilling NHL encounter on November 8, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at Honda Center, in Anaheim, California.
|Date
|November 8, 2024
|Puck-Drop Time
|10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT
|Venue
|Honda Center
|Location
|Anaheim, California
How to watch Anaheim Ducks vs Minnesota Wild on TV & stream live online
TV channels: FDSNNOX, Victory+, FDSNWIX, KCOP-13
Streaming service: ESPN+
Anaheim Ducks vs Minnesota Wild team news
Anaheim Ducks team news
Lukas Dostal has a 4–4–2 record, an appropriate 2.50 GAA, a remarkable .930 SV%, and one shutout.
James Reimer is 0-2-0 with an outstanding 4.50 GAA along with a low .864 SV%, and he has yet to score a shutout.
Troy Terry has 10 points, which includes five goals and five assists.
Anaheim Ducks Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|John Gibson
|Appendix
|Out
Minnesota Wild team news
Filip Gustavsson is quite strong in net, with a 6-2-1 mark, a 2.33 GAA, and an SV% of .917, showing consistency even though he hasn't had a shutout.
Marc-Andre Fleury has a record of 2-0-1 and a 2.93 GAA with .899 SV%.
Kirill Kaprizov has 21 points, including seven goals and fourteen assists.
Minnesota Wild Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Troy Grosenick
|Right knee injury
|Out for Season
Anaheim Ducks and Minnesota Wild head-to-head record
Based on the last five meetings between these two teams, the Minnesota Wild have generally dominated, winning four of the five meetings. Last season, the Wild wiped out the Ducks twice, with 4-0 and 2-0 wins in March that showed how strong their defense was and how much control they had over Anaheim. The Ducks' most recent success was a narrow 3-2 win in January 2024. This shows that they can compete with Minnesota, but they may have trouble staying consistent. With Gustavsson in goal for the Wild (he has a good 2.33 GAA) and Kaprizov scoring twenty-one points, the Wild look like they are ready to keep their current lead. However, Dostal is a steady goalie for Anaheim this season, with a .930 SV rate. If the Ducks can generate enough scoring chances, they might have a chance.
|Date
|Results
|Mar 20, 2024
|Wild 4-0 Ducks
|Mar 15, 2024
|Wild 2-0 Ducks
|Jan 28, 2024
|Ducks 3-2 Wild
|Dec 22, 2022
|Wild 4-1 Ducks
|Dec 04, 2022
|Wild 5-4 Ducks