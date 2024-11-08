How to watch Anaheim Ducks vs Minnesota Wild NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Anaheim Ducks and the Minnesota Wild, including how to watch and team news.

The Anaheim Ducks are set to face off against the Minnesota Wild to open a high-voltage NHL battle on November 8, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT.

The power play has not performed effectively for Anaheim (15%), which is 25th in the league. Minnesota, on the other hand, is 14th in the league with 20%.

Anaheim is behind on the penalty kill. They have a 73.5% kill percentage, which ranks them 26th, and Minnesota is far worse at 62.5%, which ranks them 31st in the league.

The Ducks have the lowest face-off average in the league (42.8%). The Wild are slightly better but still in the middle of the pack with 48.9%.

Anaheim Ducks vs Minnesota Wild: Date and puck-drop time

The Anaheim Ducks and the Minnesota Wild will meet in a thrilling NHL encounter on November 8, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at Honda Center, in Anaheim, California.

Date November 8, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue Honda Center Location Anaheim, California

How to watch Anaheim Ducks vs Minnesota Wild on TV & stream live online

TV channels: FDSNNOX, Victory+, FDSNWIX, KCOP-13

Streaming service: ESPN+

Anaheim Ducks vs Minnesota Wild team news

Anaheim Ducks team news

Lukas Dostal has a 4–4–2 record, an appropriate 2.50 GAA, a remarkable .930 SV%, and one shutout.

James Reimer is 0-2-0 with an outstanding 4.50 GAA along with a low .864 SV%, and he has yet to score a shutout.

Troy Terry has 10 points, which includes five goals and five assists.

Anaheim Ducks Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status John Gibson Appendix Out

Minnesota Wild team news

Filip Gustavsson is quite strong in net, with a 6-2-1 mark, a 2.33 GAA, and an SV% of .917, showing consistency even though he hasn't had a shutout.

Marc-Andre Fleury has a record of 2-0-1 and a 2.93 GAA with .899 SV%.

Kirill Kaprizov has 21 points, including seven goals and fourteen assists.

Minnesota Wild Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Troy Grosenick Right knee injury Out for Season

Anaheim Ducks and Minnesota Wild head-to-head record

Based on the last five meetings between these two teams, the Minnesota Wild have generally dominated, winning four of the five meetings. Last season, the Wild wiped out the Ducks twice, with 4-0 and 2-0 wins in March that showed how strong their defense was and how much control they had over Anaheim. The Ducks' most recent success was a narrow 3-2 win in January 2024. This shows that they can compete with Minnesota, but they may have trouble staying consistent. With Gustavsson in goal for the Wild (he has a good 2.33 GAA) and Kaprizov scoring twenty-one points, the Wild look like they are ready to keep their current lead. However, Dostal is a steady goalie for Anaheim this season, with a .930 SV rate. If the Ducks can generate enough scoring chances, they might have a chance.

Date Results Mar 20, 2024 Wild 4-0 Ducks Mar 15, 2024 Wild 2-0 Ducks Jan 28, 2024 Ducks 3-2 Wild Dec 22, 2022 Wild 4-1 Ducks Dec 04, 2022 Wild 5-4 Ducks

