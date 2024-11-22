How to watch Anaheim Ducks vs Buffalo Sabres NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Anaheim Ducks are set to host the Buffalo Sabres to open a high-voltage NHL clash on November 22, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT. The Anaheim Ducks have won their last three games in a row.
Anaheim is 8-8-2 overall and 4-5-0 at home. The Ducks have done quite well in close games, going 2-2-2 in games decided by one goal.
On the other hand, Buffalo has become 3-4-1 on the road and 9-9-1 overall. The Sabres are excellent at following the rules; they have a 5-1-0 record when they take lesser penalty minutes compared to their opponents.
This is the first time this season that these two sides will confront each other.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Anaheim Ducks vs Buffalo Sabres NHL game, plus plenty more.
Anaheim Ducks vs Buffalo Sabres: Date and puck-drop time
The Anaheim Ducks will take on the Buffalo Sabres in an exciting NHL action on November 22, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at Honda Center, in Anaheim, California.
|Date
|November 22, 2024
|Puck-Drop Time
|10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT
|Venue
|Honda Center
|Location
|Anaheim, California
How to watch Anaheim Ducks vs Buffalo Sabres on TV & stream live online
TV channel: SN, TVAS, Victory+, MSG-B, KCOP-13
Streaming service: ESPN+
The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.
Anaheim Ducks vs Buffalo Sabres team news
Anaheim Ducks team news
Lukas Dostal has a 5-6-2 record, 2.69 GAA, .924 SV%, and a shutout.
John Gibson is unbeaten with a 3-0-0 record, 2.67 GAA, and .906 SV% in three appearances.
Troy Terry assists the team with 12 points, 6 goals and 6 assists.
Anaheim Ducks Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Brock McGinn
|Lower body injury
|Day-to-Day
|Urho Vaakanainen
|Undisclosed
|Day-to-Day
Buffalo Sabres team news
This season, Sabres goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has a 7-4-1 record, 2.61 GAA, .909 SV%, and a shutout.
In limited appearances, James Reimer is 0-2-0 earning a 4.50 GAA and .864 SV%.
Buffalo Sabres Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Tage Thompson
|Lower body injury
|Day-to-Day
|Jordan Greenway
|Undisclosed
|Out
Anaheim Ducks and Buffalo Sabres head-to-head record
The last five games between the Anaheim Ducks and the Buffalo Sabres have been a tie, with each team showing what they are skilled at. When it comes to 2024, Anaheim is 2-0 against Buffalo.
They beat Buffalo 4-3 in February along with 4-2 in January. But Buffalo was excellent for a while in 2023. In February and January, they won two close games by scores of 7-3 and 6-3. The Ducks beat the Sabres 2-0 in December 2021, which shows that they can stop Buffalo's scoring when they need to.
Because of the varying outcomes, this game might go either way. Anaheim will want to build on their recent achievements, while Buffalo will want to get back into the swing of things offensively and make the most of their high-scoring ability.
|Date
|Results
|Feb 19, 2024
|Ducks 4-3 Sabres
|Jan 24, 2024
|Ducks 4-2 Sabres
|Feb 16, 2023
|Sabres 7-3 Ducks
|Jan 21, 2023
|Sabres 6-3 Ducks
|Dec 08, 2021
|Ducks 2-0 Sabres