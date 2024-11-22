How to watch Anaheim Ducks vs Buffalo Sabres NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Anaheim Ducks and the Buffalo Sabres, including how to watch and team news.

The Anaheim Ducks are set to host the Buffalo Sabres to open a high-voltage NHL clash on November 22, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT. The Anaheim Ducks have won their last three games in a row.

Anaheim is 8-8-2 overall and 4-5-0 at home. The Ducks have done quite well in close games, going 2-2-2 in games decided by one goal.

On the other hand, Buffalo has become 3-4-1 on the road and 9-9-1 overall. The Sabres are excellent at following the rules; they have a 5-1-0 record when they take lesser penalty minutes compared to their opponents.

This is the first time this season that these two sides will confront each other.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Anaheim Ducks vs Buffalo Sabres NHL game, plus plenty more.

Anaheim Ducks vs Buffalo Sabres: Date and puck-drop time

The Anaheim Ducks will take on the Buffalo Sabres in an exciting NHL action on November 22, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at Honda Center, in Anaheim, California.

Date November 22, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue Honda Center Location Anaheim, California

How to watch Anaheim Ducks vs Buffalo Sabres on TV & stream live online

TV channel: SN, TVAS, Victory+, MSG-B, KCOP-13

Streaming service: ESPN+

The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Anaheim Ducks vs Buffalo Sabres team news

Anaheim Ducks team news

Lukas Dostal has a 5-6-2 record, 2.69 GAA, .924 SV%, and a shutout.

John Gibson is unbeaten with a 3-0-0 record, 2.67 GAA, and .906 SV% in three appearances.

Troy Terry assists the team with 12 points, 6 goals and 6 assists.

Anaheim Ducks Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Brock McGinn Lower body injury Day-to-Day Urho Vaakanainen Undisclosed Day-to-Day

Buffalo Sabres team news

This season, Sabres goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has a 7-4-1 record, 2.61 GAA, .909 SV%, and a shutout.

In limited appearances, James Reimer is 0-2-0 earning a 4.50 GAA and .864 SV%.

Buffalo Sabres Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Tage Thompson Lower body injury Day-to-Day Jordan Greenway Undisclosed Out

Anaheim Ducks and Buffalo Sabres head-to-head record

The last five games between the Anaheim Ducks and the Buffalo Sabres have been a tie, with each team showing what they are skilled at. When it comes to 2024, Anaheim is 2-0 against Buffalo.

They beat Buffalo 4-3 in February along with 4-2 in January. But Buffalo was excellent for a while in 2023. In February and January, they won two close games by scores of 7-3 and 6-3. The Ducks beat the Sabres 2-0 in December 2021, which shows that they can stop Buffalo's scoring when they need to.

Because of the varying outcomes, this game might go either way. Anaheim will want to build on their recent achievements, while Buffalo will want to get back into the swing of things offensively and make the most of their high-scoring ability.

Date Results Feb 19, 2024 Ducks 4-3 Sabres Jan 24, 2024 Ducks 4-2 Sabres Feb 16, 2023 Sabres 7-3 Ducks Jan 21, 2023 Sabres 6-3 Ducks Dec 08, 2021 Ducks 2-0 Sabres

