How to watch Anaheim Ducks vs Vegas Golden Knights NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Anaheim Ducks are ready to host the Vegas Golden Knights to start a high-voltage NHL action on December 04, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT.

The Ducks' power play rate of 15.7%, which ranks them 28th in the league, is very low. The Golden Knights, on the other hand, have a rate that is far greater than 27.4%, which places them fifth in the NHL.

The Ducks are slightly less successful than the other teams at killing penalties (75% of the time), which ranks them 25th in the NHL. By contrast, the Golden Knights rank 21st with a somewhat better penalty kill rate of 78.2%.

Anaheim Ducks vs Vegas Golden Knights: Date and puck-drop time

The thrilling NHL battle between the Anaheim Ducks and the Vegas Golden Knights will happen on December 04, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at Honda Center, in Anaheim, California.

Date December 04, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue Honda Center Location Anaheim, California

How to watch Anaheim Ducks vs Vegas Golden Knights on TV & stream live online

TV channel: TVAS2, Victory+, KCOP-13, SCRIPPS

Streaming service: ESPN+

The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Anaheim Ducks vs Vegas Golden Knights team news

Anaheim Ducks team news

Lukas Dostal has a 6-7-2 record, 2.73 GAA, and .921 SV% with the Anaheim Ducks, however, he has just a single shutout this season.

John Gibson has a 4-1-1 record and a 2.48 GAA and .922 SV%, but no shutouts.

Troy Terry has 19 points, which includes six goals and thirteen assists.

Anaheim Ducks Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Leo Carlsson Upper body injury Day-to-Day Urho Vaakanainen Undisclosed Day-to-Day

Vegas Golden Knights team news

Adin Hill has a 10-4-2 record, 2.85 GAA, .894 SV%, and one shutout.

Ilya Samsonov has a 5-3-1 record, 3.40 GAA, and .892 SV% this season without a shutout.

Jack Eichel leads the team with 36 points, with eight goals and twenty-eight assists.

Vegas Golden Knights injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Zach Whitecloud Upper body injury Day-to-Day Jakub Demek Undisclosed Out

Anaheim Ducks and Vegas Golden Knights head-to-head record

The last five times these two teams performed, the Anaheim Ducks came out on top five times. The game is going to be close, but the Ducks are more likely to win because of their recent success.

The Ducks have taken three of their previous five games, including two easy wins earlier this season by scores of 4-2 and 5-2. But in their most recent matches, the Golden Knights performed better, winning both of the last two, 3-2 on November 14, 2024 and 3-1 on October 14, 2024.

With Adin Hill in the net for the Golden Knights and their stronger power play, they have been performing better lately. The Ducks will need to rely on their offensive depth, which includes Troy Terry, and good goaltending by either Lukas Dostal or John Gibson to win this game.

Date Results Nov 14, 2024 Golden Knights 3-2 Ducks Oct 14, 2024 Golden Knights 3-1 Ducks Apr 19, 2024 Ducks 4-1 Golden Knights Dec 28, 2023 Ducks 5-2 Golden Knights Nov 06, 2023 Ducks 4-2 Golden Knights

