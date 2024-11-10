How to watch Anaheim Ducks vs Columbus Blue Jackets NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Anaheim Ducks and the Columbus Blue Jackets, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Anaheim Ducks will square off against the Columbus Blue Jackets to start an exciting NHL battle on November 10, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT.

Both teams have trouble on the power play. Columbus is ranked 24th in the league with a 15.6 percent conversion rate, just ahead of Anaheim in 25th place with a 15% success rate.

However, Columbus has an important advantage when it deals with penalty killing. Anaheim's penalty kill is a poor 73.5%, ranking 26th, while their 82.4% kill rate, which ranks 13th, shows strong defensive discipline.

Columbus is better than Anaheim at face-offs, winning 50% of them compared to Anaheim's league-worst 42.8%.

Anaheim Ducks vs Columbus Blue Jackets: Date and puck-drop time

The Anaheim Ducks will meet the Columbus Blue Jackets in a thrilling NHL game on November 10, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT, at Honda Center, in Anaheim, California.

Date November 10, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Honda Center Location Anaheim, California

How to watch Anaheim Ducks vs Columbus Blue Jackets on TV & stream live online

Streaming service: ESPN+

Anaheim Ducks vs Columbus Blue Jackets team news

Anaheim Ducks team news

Lukas Dostal has a record of 4-4-2, an excellent 2.50 goals against average, a great .930 save percentage, and one shutout.

James Reimer has had a tough season, going 0-2-0 with a 4.50 goals-against average and a .864 save rate.

Troy Terry has scored 5 goals and set up 5 assists for a total of 10 points.

Anaheim Ducks Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status John Gibson Appendix Out

Columbus Blue Jackets team news

Elvis Merzlikins has a 2-3-1 record, a 2.69 goals against average, and a .910 save rate, with a shutout.

Daniil Tarasov has had a tougher time in goal, with a 4.02 goals against average and a .860 save rate, with a 3-2-1 record.

Kirill Marchenko has 13 points on five goals and eight assists.

Columbus Blue Jackets Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Jordan Dumais Lower body injury Out Boone Jenner Shoulder injury Out

Anaheim Ducks and Columbus Blue Jackets head-to-head record

The Anaheim Ducks have won four of the last five games between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Anaheim Ducks (a small edge). Every single one of the last five games has had a minimum of three goals scored by both teams, which suggests that this game will be a great attack show. Columbus's most recent game was in February 2024, and they easily won 7–4. However, Anaheim had won the two previous games, 3-2 and 7–4, showing that they could take advantage of Columbus's defense flaws. Since Columbus has been having trouble in the net, the Ducks may have an opportunity if they can take advantage of Columbus's defensive problems while keeping their own net safe from Columbus's offensive threats.

Date Results Feb 22, 2024 Blue Jackets 7-4 Ducks Oct 25, 2023 Ducks 3-2 Blue Jackets Mar 18, 2023 Ducks 7-4 Blue Jackets Jan 20, 2023 Ducks 5-3 Blue Jackets Apr 18, 2022 Ducks 6-4 Blue Jackets

