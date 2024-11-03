How to watch Anaheim Ducks vs Chicago Blackhawks NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Anaheim Ducks and the Chicago Blackhawks, including how to watch and team news.

The Anaheim Ducks and the Chicago Blackhawks are ready to meet to start a highly anticipated NHL game on November 3, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT.

The Ducks have had a hard time scoring when they have extra players on the ice. Their power play efficiency is only 12.9%, which ranks them 28th. This gives the Blackhawks' penalty kill a chance to make things happen, as it ranks 22nd and has a 75% success rate.

The Ducks' penalty kill, which is ranked 18th, might have a hard time with Chicago's power play, which is ranked 17th and has a better 19.4% success rate.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Anaheim Ducks vs Chicago Blackhawks NHL game, plus plenty more.

Anaheim Ducks vs Chicago Blackhawks: Date and puck-drop time

The Anaheim Ducks will take on the Chicago Blackhawks in a thrilling NHL game on November 3, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT, at Honda Center, in Anaheim, California.

Date November 3, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Honda Center Location Anaheim, California

How to watch Anaheim Ducks vs Chicago Blackhawks on TV & stream live online

TV channels: CHSN, Victory+, KCOP-13

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Anaheim Ducks vs Chicago Blackhawks team news

Anaheim Ducks team news

Lukas Dostal has a 4-2-2 record, a great goals-against-average (GAA) of 1.99, and an amazing save percentage of .945, which includes one shutout.

James Reimer has had a tough season for the team, with a record of 0–2-0 and a high 4.50 goals against average (GAA).

Troy Terry has scored 5 goals, set up 3 others, and spent an average of 17:14 minutes per game on the ice.

Anaheim Ducks Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status John Gibson Appendix Out

Chicago Blackhawks team news

Petr Mrazek has a 3-6-0 record, a goals-against average of 3.05, and a save percentage of .896, but he hasn't stopped any games yet.

Arvid Soderblom has appeared in a few games and has a record of 0-1-1 and a smaller 2.52 GAA along with a .911 save percentage.

Ryan Donato has helped the offense by scoring 6 goals and setting up one while spending only 12:22 minutes per game on average.

Chicago Blackhawks Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Alec Martinez Lower body injury Out Laurent Brossoit Knee injury Out

Anaheim Ducks and Chicago Blackhawks head-to-head record

In their last five meetings, the Ducks have won three of the five games with the Blackhawks, giving them the edge. The Ducks beat Chicago 4-0 in their most recent game, which happened on March 21, 2024. This shows that they can stop Chicago's attack. But the Blackhawks have experienced good games, like their 7-2 win over Anaheim on March 12th, 2024, when they broke through their defense. With Chicago's scoring being all over the place and the Ducks' strong goalie, Lukas Dostal, who is currently performing great, Anaheim looks like they will win if they can keep up with the game. If Chicago can bring back the strength they showed in their big win this past season, they might be able to turn the game around. However, Anaheim's recent action suggests they may be in charge in this one.

Date Results Mar 21, 2024 Ducks 4-0 Blackhawks Mar 12, 2024 Blackhawks 7-2 Ducks Dec 07, 2023 Blackhawks 1-0 Ducks Feb 27, 2023 Ducks 4-2 Blackhawks Feb 07, 2023 Ducks 3-2 Blackhawks

More NHL news and coverage