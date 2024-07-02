How to watch today's Atlanta Dream vs Chicago Sky WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

What to know about how to watch the WNBA matchup between the Atlanta Dream and the Chicago Sky.

The Chicago Sky (6-11, fifth in Eastern Conference) are set to face the Atlanta Dream (7-10, third in Eastern Conference) in what promises to be an enticing WNBA matchup.

The Chicago Sky, trying to climb from the fifth spot in the Eastern Conference with a 6-11 record, are on a two-game losing streak as they are coming off a 70-62 home loss on Sunday against the Minnesota Lynx.

The Dream, placed third in the Eastern Conference with a struggling 7-10 record, have showed they can go toe-to-toe with anyone in the league and are looking to begin a winning streak after Sunday's 81-75 road loss against the New York Liberty.

Atlanta Dream vs Chicago Sky: Date and Tip-off Time

The epic WNBA matchup between the Atlanta Dream and the Chicago Sky will take place on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT, at Gateway Center Arena, in College Park, Georgia.

Date Tuesday, July 2, 2024 Time 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue Gateway Center Arena Location College Park, Georgia

How to watch Atlanta Dream vs Chicago Sky online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage WNBA matchup between the Atlanta Dream and the Chicago Sky live on the CBS Sports Network (CBSSN) and FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Atlanta Dream Team News

Atlanta's offense is faring poorly, averaging 75.9 points per game and shooting 40.2% from the field. Defensively, though, Atlanta maintain a good hold on their opponents, limiting them to 80.5 points per game, good for fifth in the WNBA.

The team has been led by center Tina Charles, who is averaging 13.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

Chicago Sky Team News

Chicago's offensive firepower is struggling to click, as evident by their ninth-ranked scoring average of 79.1 points per game.

Guard Marina Mabrey has played well with 14.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocks per game. She is the co-leader for Chicago in scoring with Chennedy Carter. Chicago has four players averaging double figures in scoring, but one Elizabeth Williams (10.0 PPG) is out injured.

Head-to-Head Records

Here's the result of the last five meetups between the Atlanta Dream and the Chicago Sky in the WNBA: