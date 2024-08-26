How to watch today's Atlanta Dream vs Indiana Fever WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA game between Atlanta Dream and Indiana Fever, including how to watch and team news.

The Atlanta Dream (10-18, 9th) are on the brink of making Georgia sports history. As they prepare to face the Indiana Fever (13-16, 7th) on Monday night, the team is aiming to break the record for the highest-attended WNBA game ever in the state.

In their first matchup against the Fever, the Dream attracted a franchise-record crowd of 17,575 fans at State Farm Arena. Now, Atlanta is offering standing-room-only tickets in hopes of drawing an even bigger audience.

A major attraction for Monday's game is Caitlin Clark, who has been a crowd-puller at multiple venues throughout the 2024 WNBA season.

Additionally, the Dream are in the midst of a playoff push as they enter the final month of the season. Heading into Monday's game, Atlanta holds a 10-18 record and is currently in ninth place in the standings. They are chasing the Chicago Sky and Fever for one of the eight coveted playoff spots.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the upcoming Aces vs Fever WNBA game, including injury report, key players and where to watch.

Atlanta Dream vs Indiana Fever: date and Tip-off Time

The electrifying WNBA match between the Atlanta Dream and the Indiana Fever is set to take place on Monday, August 26, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET or 4:30 pm PT, at State Farm Arena, in Atlanta, Georgia.

Date Monday, August 26, 2024 Time 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT Arena State Farm Arena Location Atlanta, Georgia

How to watch Atlanta Dream vs Indiana Fever Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage WNBA matchup between the Atlanta Dream and the Indiana Fever live on the NBA TV and FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Atlanta Dream vs Indiana Fever Team News

Atlanta Dream Team News

The Atlanta Dream will be without the services of Aerial Powers, while Cheyenne Parker-Tyus is questionable with an ankle injury.

The hosts are putting up an average of 75.8 points per game while shooting 41 percent from the field, and they are conceding 80.1 points on 42.5 percent shooting. Rhyne Howard leads the team with 16.3 points and 4.6 rebounds per game, followed by Allisha Gray, who contributes 15.9 points and 2.5 assists. Tina Charles is another key player, scoring in double figures, and Jordin Canada adds 3.6 rebounds.

Indiana Fever Team News

The Indiana Fever don’t have any players listed on their injury report.

The Fever are averaging 82.6 points per game, hitting 44.9 percent of their shots, but they are giving up 87 points on 44.5 percent shooting. Caitlin Clark stands out with 17.9 points and 8.3 assists per game, while Kelsey Mitchell closely follows with 17.8 points and 2.3 rebounds. Aliyah Boston also scores in double digits, and NaLyssa Smith pulls down 7.6 rebounds per game.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Atlanta Dream and the Indiana Fever in WNBA matchups: