How to watch today's Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Werder Bremen, as well as kick-off time and team news.

On Saturday, Signal Iduna Park will stage the clash between Bundesliga mid-table sides Borussia Dortmund and Werder Bremen.

The Black and Yellow will look to turn a losing run of four games in all competitions, which includes three league defeats, while Werder aims to snap a winless run of three games in the Bundesliga.

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Werder Bremen will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+.

Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen kick-off time

Bundesliga - Bundesliga Signal Iduna Park

The Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Werder Bremen will be played at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.

It will kick off at 6:30 am PT / 9:30 am ET on Saturday, January 25, in the US.

Team news & squads

Borussia Dortmund team news

Mike Tullberg is in charge as interim following the sacking of Nuri Sahin.

With Niklas Sule listed as the only injury absentee at BVB, Nico Schlotterbeck and Waldemar Anton should be paired at centre-back, while Felix Nmecha and Emre Can can offer flexibility in midfield.

One of Julian Brandt and Maximilian Beier would join Jamie Bynoe-Gittens and Serhou Guirassy in attack.

Werder Bremen team news

As for the visitors, Julian Malatini, Felix Agu and Keke Topp are sidelined through injuries.

Niklas Stark, Marco Friedl and Anthony Jung are expected to form the back three, with Jens Stage and Senne Lynen likely to be deployed as the midfield pivot.

In attack, Marvin Ducksch would be supported by Romano Schmid and Marco Grull.

