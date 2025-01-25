+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Signal Iduna Park
team-logo
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Werder Bremen, as well as kick-off time and team news.

On Saturday, Signal Iduna Park will stage the clash between Bundesliga mid-table sides Borussia Dortmund and Werder Bremen.

The Black and Yellow will look to turn a losing run of four games in all competitions, which includes three league defeats, while Werder aims to snap a winless run of three games in the Bundesliga.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Werder Bremen will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are unsure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen kick-off time

Bundesliga - Bundesliga
Signal Iduna Park

The Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Werder Bremen will be played at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.

It will kick off at 6:30 am PT / 9:30 am ET on Saturday, January 25, in the US.

Team news & squads

Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen Probable lineups

Borussia DortmundHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

3-4-2-1

Home team crestSVW
1
G. Kobel
26
J. Ryerson
5
R. Bensebaini
4
N. Schlotterbeck
3
W. Anton
13
P. Gross
10
J. Brandt
8
F. Nmecha
43
J. Gittens
14
M. Beier
9
S. Guirassy
1
M. Zetterer
8
M. Weiser
32
M. Friedl
3
A. Jung
19
D. Koehn
13
M. Veljkovic
20
R. Schmid
17
M. Gruell
6
J. Stage
14
S. Lynen
7
M. Ducksch

3-4-2-1

SVWAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Mike Tullberg

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Ole Werner

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • 25

    N. Suele

Injuries and Suspensions

Borussia Dortmund team news

Mike Tullberg is in charge as interim following the sacking of Nuri Sahin.

With Niklas Sule listed as the only injury absentee at BVB, Nico Schlotterbeck and Waldemar Anton should be paired at centre-back, while Felix Nmecha and Emre Can can offer flexibility in midfield.

One of Julian Brandt and Maximilian Beier would join Jamie Bynoe-Gittens and Serhou Guirassy in attack.

Werder Bremen team news

As for the visitors, Julian Malatini, Felix Agu and Keke Topp are sidelined through injuries.

Niklas Stark, Marco Friedl and Anthony Jung are expected to form the back three, with Jens Stage and Senne Lynen likely to be deployed as the midfield pivot.

In attack, Marvin Ducksch would be supported by Romano Schmid and Marco Grull.

Form

BVB
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/12
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

SVW
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/13
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

BVB

Last 5 matches

SVW

3

Wins

1

Draw

1

Win

7

Goals scored

4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Useful links

