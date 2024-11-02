How to watch today's Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig, as well as kick-off time and team news.

RB Leipzig will put their eight-game unbeaten run in the Bundesliga on the line when they take on Borussia Dortmund at Signal Iduna Park on Saturday.

While Die Roten Bullen continue to chase current leaders Bayern Munich following a 3-1 win against Freiburg in their previous league encounter, Nuri Sahin's men are desperate for a win after a winless run of three games in all competitions following DFB-Pokal second-round exit on Tuesday.

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig kick-off time & stadium

Date: November 2, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:30 am PT / 1:30 pm ET Venue: Signal Iduna Park

The Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig will be played at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.

It will kick off at 10:30 am PT / 1:30 pm ET on Saturday, November 2, in the US.

Team news & squads

Borussia Dortmund team news

While Almugera Kabar is suspended for the tie, Sahin has a long list of injury absentees.

Felix Nmecha, Gregor Kobel, Julian Ryerson, Waldemar Anton, Niklas Sule, Yan Couto, Julien Duranville, Karim Adeyemi and Giovanni Reyna are all unlikely to be available for selection due to their respective concerns.

Alexander Meyer is likely to get the nod in goal, with Marcel Sabitzer and Pascal Gross in the middle. Donyell Malen, Julian Brandt and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens would feature behind centre-forward Serhou Guirassy.

Borussia Dortmund possible XI: Meyer; Can, Anton, Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini; Sabitzer, Gross; Malen, Brandt, Gittens; Guirassy.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ostrzinski, Lotka, Meyer Defenders: Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini Midfielders: Brandt, Gross, Sabitzer, Can, Watjen, Gittens Forwards: Beier, Guirassy, Malen, Campbell

RB Leipzig team news

As for the visitors, Xavi Simons, Nicolas Seiwald, David Raum, Assan Ouedraogo and Xaver Schlager all account for the players ruled out due to injury.

After making several rotations for the mid-week DFB-Pokal game, head coach Marco Rose is likely to revert to the side that starred in the Freiburg win in the Bundesliga. So captain Willi Orban and Castello Lukeba will return at the heart of defense, with Benjamin Sesko and Lois Openda leading the line.

RB Leipzig possible XI: Gulacsi; Geertruida, Orban, Lukeba, Henrichs; Nusa, Haidara, Kampl, Baumgartner; Sesko, Openda.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gulacsi, Zingerle, Vandevoordt Defenders: Geertruida, Bitshiabu, Orban, Lukeba, Klostermann, Henrichs Midfielders: Elmas, Nusa, Haidara, Baumgartner, Vermeeren, Kampl Forwards: Openda, Sesko, Poulsen, Silva

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig across all competitions.

Date Match Competition April 27, 2024 RB Leipzig 4-1 Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga December 9, 2023 Borussia Dortmund 2-3 RB Leipzig Bundesliga April 5, 2023 RB Leipzig 2-0 Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga March 3, 2023 Borussia Dortmund 2-1 RB Leipzig Bundesliga September 10, 2022 RB Leipzig 3-0 Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga

