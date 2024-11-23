How to watch today's Borussia Dortmund vs Freiburg Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Freiburg, as well as kick-off time and team news.

With hopes to break into the Bundesliga top-five, Borussia Dortmund will entertain Freiburg at Signal Iduna Park on Saturday.

So to stay within the European spots on the standings table, Nuri Sahin's men will be looking to start their turnaround from a 3-1 loss at Mainz, while Freiburg aim to fuel their run for a place in the Champions League.

The Julian Schuster-led outfit were involved in back-to-back goalless league draws against Mainz and Union Berlin before defeating Karlsruhe 1-0 in a club friendly during the international break.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Freiburg online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Freiburg will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+.

Borussia Dortmund vs Freiburg kick-off time

Bundesliga - Bundesliga Signal Iduna Park

The Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Freiburg will be played at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.

It will kick off at 6:30 am PT / 9:30 am ET on Saturday, November 23, in the US.

Team news & squads

Borussia Dortmund team news

As Niklas Sule is not expected to return to action before next month, either Waldemar Anton or Nico Schlotterbeck would need to fill in at the back.

In midfielder, Emre Can will be suspended and Kjell Watjen is ruled out due to injury respectively; and with Kjell Watjen also sidelined, Felix Nmecha and Pascal Gross should be deployed in the engine room.

Karim Adeyemi's absence on account of a hamstring injury will be countered by Maximilian Beier and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens in attack.

Freiburg team news

As for the visitors, Merlin Rohl, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh and Eren Dinkci remain sidelined through injury.

Schuster is likely to opt for Maximilian Eggestein and Patrick Osterhage in the center of the park, with Matthias Ginter and Philipp Lienhart at the heart of defense.

Going forward, Ritsu Doan, Lucas Holer and Vincenzo Grifo can all support Chukwubuike Adamu up front.

