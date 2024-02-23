Dominican Republic Women vs Mexico Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the 2024 CONCACAF W Gold Cup match between Dominican Women and Mexico, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Dominican Republic Women and Mexico Women square off against each other on matchday two of the inaugural CONCACAF W Gold Cup at the Dignity Health Sports Park, with both teams looking for their first victory of the campaign.

After suffering a damaging 5-0 defeat in their opening Group A contest against the United States, Caribbean representatives Dominican Republic will be hoping for better fortunes when they take on Mexico, who come into Friday's contest off the back of a goalless stalemate against Argentina in their tournament opener.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Dominican Republic Women vs Mexico Women kick-off time

Date: Friday, February 23, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT Venue: Dignity Health Sports Park

The Concacaf Women's Gold Cup encounter between the Dominican Republic and Mexico will be played on Friday, February 23, 2024, at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, USA.

It will kick off at 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT for fans in the United States.

How to watch Dominican Republic Women vs Mexico Women online - TV channels & live streams

The clash will be available to watch and stream on ESPN+ in the US.

How to watch with a VPN

If you are outside of the country, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service.

Team news & squads

Dominican Republic Women team news

Given the fact that they once suffered a humiliating 14-0 defeat to USWNT, the Dominican Republic certainly held their own against the four-time world champions for a large portion of their recent 5-0 loss, and should be aiming to replicate a similar show of resilience to take anything out of this game.

The likes of Kathrynn Gonzalez, Lucia Marte, Brianne Reed and Paloma Pena are expected to carry the fight against El Tricolor.

Dominican Republic predicted XI: Pena; Puello, Cueves, Reed, Colon; Leon, Vallecillo, Peralta, Gonzalez; Asenjo, Oviedo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gomez, Moreno, Peña Defenders: Pacheco, Tapia, Dionicio, Colon, Mercedes, Alcantara, Cuevas, Reed Midfielders: Peralta, Gil, Marte, Gonzalez, Vallecillo Forwards: Brito, Cabrera, Asenjo, Kara, Oviedo, Jackson, Vargas

Mexico Women team news

Like the Dominican Republic, Mexico have no fresh injury concerns ahead of Friday's encounter and will be hunting their first goal of the tournament after playing out a 0-0 draw against Argentina last time out. They will be determined to leave that frustrating opening contest, in which captain Rebeca Bernal wasted a penalty kick, behind them and begin their push towards the knockout stage.

With a potential blockbuster Group A game against the United States on the horizon, attackers Bernal, Maria Sanchez and Greta Espinoza will be hoping to get into their scoring rhythm as soon as possible.

Mexico Women predicted XI: Gonzalez; Hernandez, Ferral, Espinoza, Torres; Mayor, Sanchez, Bernal; Mauleon, Palacios, Ovalle

Position Players Goalkeepers: Tojar, Gonzalez, Barreras Defenders: Hernandez, Ka. Rodriguez, Bernal, Luna, Reyes, Torres, Espinoza, Ferral, Ki. Rodriguez Midfielders: Sanchez, Delgado, Mayor, Ovalle, Nieto, Mauleon, Casarez, Pelayo Forwards: Palacios, Corral, Ordonez

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first-ever meeting between these two sides, with Mexico Women the overwhelming favourites to come out on top in this one.

