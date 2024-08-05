How to watch and listen to today's Los Angeles Dodgers vs Philadelphia Phillies MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies, as well as the first-pitch time and team news.

The Philadelphia Phillies (66-45) will open a three-game MLB series on the road against the Los Angeles Dodgers (65-47) on Monday.

Philadelphia are currently enduring their most challenging stretch of the 2024 campaign. However, the silver lining is that they have built a substantial lead atop the division, still maintaining a six-game advantage over the Atlanta Braves.

Last week, the Phillies were handed a humbling home sweep at the hands of the New York Yankees. This was followed by a series loss against the Seattle Mariners over the weekend, where they managed to score just 13 runs while conceding 16. On the road, the team has a respectable four-game cushion above the .500 mark.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are back home after a disappointing road trip. They faced two losses in San Diego but managed to bounce back with two wins in three games against the Athletics over the weekend, showcasing strong pitching and scoring 18 runs while allowing only eight.

Currently, the Dodgers sit a comfortable 14 games above .500 at home and maintain a five-game lead over the Padres at the top of the division.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs Philadelphia Phillies MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs Philadelphia Phillies on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLBNSC

Local TV channel: SportsNet Los Angeles (SNLA) and NBC Sports Philadelphia (NBCSP)

Streaming service: Fubo