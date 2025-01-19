Cable service DISH launch $200 offer for whole month of January

Change how you watch TV and streaming apps with DISH. Signup now to receive a $200 gift card!

Watching TV these days feels like an uphill battle.

Keeping all your streaming services organized in one spot seems nearly impossible, and customers are constantly dealing with price hikes and sneaky fees.

DISH is here to change the game. With their two-year price guarantee, you won’t encounter any hidden fees, and your rate is locked in for the next 24 months—no exceptions.

Access over 300 channels, streamline all your streaming platforms in a single hub, and rediscover the joy of watching TV with DISH.

DISH deals, sales & service

Grab a $200 gift card when you switch to DISH : For a limited time, use the code 200BONUST and score a $200 prepaid card just for signing up.

For a limited time, use the code 200BONUST and score a $200 prepaid card just for signing up. Next-day installation at no extra cost: It's exactly what it sounds like! The DISH Smart Home Services team will have your new system installed by the following day—and in some areas, even on the same day. Keep reading for more details!

Introduction to DISH's January Promotion

To ring in the new year, DISH Network is kicking off with an enticing offer designed to attract new customers. Throughout January, those who switch to DISH can receive a $200 prepaid card as part of their subscription package.

Getty Images Sport

All-in-One Entertainment Solution

DISH is redefining home entertainment by providing an all-in-one solution that combines live TV with top streaming apps. Customers can enjoy a seamless viewing experience without the hassle of switching between multiple services. This integration allows subscribers to access a wide range of content, from live sports to popular streaming shows, all from the comfort of a single platform.

Price Stability with a 2-Year Guarantee

One of the standout features of DISH's offering is its 2-Year TV Price Guarantee. This means customers can enjoy peace of mind knowing that their monthly rates will remain consistent, free from unexpected price hikes. In an era where many providers are known for fluctuating costs, this guarantee serves as a significant incentive for potential subscribers looking for stability in their entertainment expenses.

Fast and Reliable Installation

DISH promises next-day installation, ensuring that new customers can quickly start enjoying their service without long wait times. This quick turnaround not only enhances customer satisfaction but also reflects DISH's commitment to providing reliable service. The ease of installation is particularly appealing for those eager to make the switch and begin their entertainment journey immediately.

Getty Images Sport

How much does DISH cost?

DISH delivers cutting-edge equipment, a user-friendly streaming app, and even offers a contract-free satellite option. It’s an excellent choice for cable users seeking budget-friendly plans packed with a variety of sports, news, and entertainment channels.

Subscribers can choose from four main packages, offering anywhere from 190 to over 290 channels. Monthly prices range between $97.99 and $122.99, with additional equipment fees not included in these rates.

Package Price Channels DVR Remarks Flex Pack $67.99/mo.† 50+ 500 hrs. Customizable America's Top 120 $97.99/mo.** 190 (A&E, CNN, the Disney Channel, Fox News, Nat Geo, TBS, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNEWS, ESPNU, FS1 plus more) 500 hrs. Basic plan America's Top 120+ $102.99/mo.** 190+ (ACCN, Big Ten Network, FS2, NFL Network, Pac-12 Network and Tennis Channel) 500 hrs. Best for sports America's Top 200 $112.99/mo.** 240+ (BET, Cooking Channel, BBC America, CBS Sports Network, MLB Network) 500 hrs. Best value America's Top 250 $122.99/mo.** 290+ (beIN Sports networks, Bloomberg Television, FXM, MGM Plus Drive-in, Nicktoons, the STARZ Encore family of networks.) 500 hrs. View plan America's Everything Pack $147.99/mo.† 290+ (incl. premiums) 500 hrs. Premium channels

The table above outlines DISH's four primary plans.

For most households, America's Top 200 ($112.99 per month, 240+ channels) stands out as the best value, offering an extensive lineup of channels at a reasonable price—perfect for larger families catering to diverse tastes. Sports enthusiasts, however, might prefer the slightly more affordable America's Top 120+ ($102.99 per month, 190+ channels) for its impressive range of sports programming.

For those looking for flexibility, the DISH Flex Pack offers 50 popular channels for $67.99 per month. You can customize this plan with add-ons ranging from $7 to $16 per month, including options for local, kids, movie, or premium channels. This makes it an excellent fit for everyone—from singles and couples to roommates and families—allowing users to tailor their channel lineup to suit their unique needs.

The America's Everything Pack includes all the channels in America's Top 250 plus premium options like SHOWTIME, FLIX, STARZ, and THE MOVIE CHANNEL for $147.99 per month, offering the ultimate entertainment package.