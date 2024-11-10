How to watch New Jersey Devils vs San Jose Sharks NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The New Jersey Devils will host the San Jose Sharks to begin a highly anticipated NHL game on November 10, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.
The Devils have a strong power play. They score on 28.6 percent of their chances, which is fifth in the league. The Sharks' penalty kill, which is ranked 14th with an 81.7% success rate, could have trouble with how they use the man edge.
Furthermore, New Jersey's penalty kill is strong, ranking 11th in the league with 84.1%. This could hurt the Sharks' power play, because it's weaker, ranking 20th with 17.4%.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch New Jersey Devils vs San Jose Sharks NHL game, plus plenty more.
New Jersey Devils vs San Jose Sharks: Date and puck-drop time
The New Jersey Devils will face the San Jose Sharks in an electrifying NHL action on November 10, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Prudential Center, in Newark, New Jersey.
|Date
|November 10, 2024
|Puck-Drop Time
|7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT
|Venue
|Prudential Center
|Location
|Newark, New Jersey
How to watch New Jersey Devils vs San Jose Sharks on TV & stream live online
TV channel: NBCSCA, MSGSN
Streaming service: ESPN+
The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.
Streaming the game with a VPN
New Jersey Devils vs San Jose Sharks team news
New Jersey Devils team news
Jacob Markstrom has a 2.65 goals-against-average, a .904 save percentage, one shutout, and a 6-4-1 record.
Jake Allen has a 2.60 GAA, a .904 save percentage, two shutouts, and a 3-1-1 record.
Jesper Bratt has 18 points, including five goals and thirteen assists.
New Jersey Devils Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Santeri Hatakka
|Shoulder injury
|Out
|Nathan Bastian
|Jaw injury
|Out
San Jose Sharks team news
Vitek Vanecek has a goals-against average of 3.32, a save percentage of .898, and a 2-5-0 record.
Mackenzie Blackwood has a 2-4-2 record, a 3.52 goals-against average, and a .894 save rate.
Mikael Granlund has 16 points (six goals, ten assists).
San Jose Sharks Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Jake Walman
|Upper body injury
|Day-to-Day
|Igor Chernyshov
|Shoulder injury
|Out
New Jersey Devils and San Jose Sharks head-to-head record
Based on their last five meetings, the Devils and the Sharks could have a close series. The Sharks beat the Devils 6-3 in December of 2023, showing that they can fight strongly. Their most recent game was in February 2024, and the Devils won easily 7-2. Most of the time, the Devils have won. They have won three of their last five games, including a 4-3 victory in January of 2023 and a close 2-1 win in October 2022. The Sharks did beat the Devils 5-2 in December 2021, though, which shows they are able to pull off an upset. Based on this pattern, the Devils may come into the game as small favorites, however, the Sharks' toughness in previous games suggests they won't be easy to beat. This makes the game unpredictable.
|Date
|Results
|Feb 28, 224
|Devils 7-2 Sharks
|Dec 02, 2023
|Sharks 6-3 Devils
|Jan 17, 2023
|Devils 4-3 Sharks
|Oct 22, 2022
|Devils 2-1 Sharks
|Dec 01, 2021
|Sharks 5-2 Devils