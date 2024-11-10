How to watch New Jersey Devils vs San Jose Sharks NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the New Jersey Devils and the San Jose Sharks, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The New Jersey Devils will host the San Jose Sharks to begin a highly anticipated NHL game on November 10, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

The Devils have a strong power play. They score on 28.6 percent of their chances, which is fifth in the league. The Sharks' penalty kill, which is ranked 14th with an 81.7% success rate, could have trouble with how they use the man edge.

Furthermore, New Jersey's penalty kill is strong, ranking 11th in the league with 84.1%. This could hurt the Sharks' power play, because it's weaker, ranking 20th with 17.4%.

New Jersey Devils vs San Jose Sharks: Date and puck-drop time

The New Jersey Devils will face the San Jose Sharks in an electrifying NHL action on November 10, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Prudential Center, in Newark, New Jersey.

Date November 10, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Prudential Center Location Newark, New Jersey

How to watch New Jersey Devils vs San Jose Sharks on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NBCSCA, MSGSN

Streaming service: ESPN+

New Jersey Devils vs San Jose Sharks team news

New Jersey Devils team news

Jacob Markstrom has a 2.65 goals-against-average, a .904 save percentage, one shutout, and a 6-4-1 record.

Jake Allen has a 2.60 GAA, a .904 save percentage, two shutouts, and a 3-1-1 record.

Jesper Bratt has 18 points, including five goals and thirteen assists.

New Jersey Devils Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Santeri Hatakka Shoulder injury Out Nathan Bastian Jaw injury Out

San Jose Sharks team news

Vitek Vanecek has a goals-against average of 3.32, a save percentage of .898, and a 2-5-0 record.

Mackenzie Blackwood has a 2-4-2 record, a 3.52 goals-against average, and a .894 save rate.

Mikael Granlund has 16 points (six goals, ten assists).

San Jose Sharks Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Jake Walman Upper body injury Day-to-Day Igor Chernyshov Shoulder injury Out

New Jersey Devils and San Jose Sharks head-to-head record

Based on their last five meetings, the Devils and the Sharks could have a close series. The Sharks beat the Devils 6-3 in December of 2023, showing that they can fight strongly. Their most recent game was in February 2024, and the Devils won easily 7-2. Most of the time, the Devils have won. They have won three of their last five games, including a 4-3 victory in January of 2023 and a close 2-1 win in October 2022. The Sharks did beat the Devils 5-2 in December 2021, though, which shows they are able to pull off an upset. Based on this pattern, the Devils may come into the game as small favorites, however, the Sharks' toughness in previous games suggests they won't be easy to beat. This makes the game unpredictable.

Date Results Feb 28, 224 Devils 7-2 Sharks Dec 02, 2023 Sharks 6-3 Devils Jan 17, 2023 Devils 4-3 Sharks Oct 22, 2022 Devils 2-1 Sharks Dec 01, 2021 Sharks 5-2 Devils

