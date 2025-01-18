How to watch New Jersey Devils vs Ottawa Senators NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The New Jersey Devils are ready to square off against the Ottawa Senators to begin a high-voltage NHL battle on January 19, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT.
The Devils have a strong 28.8% power play efficiency, which is third in the league. This is better than the Senators' 23.4%, which is eleventh.
The Devils additionally have a better penalty kill record than Ottawa, with 82.2% (10th) compared to 78.7% (19th).
Ottawa has a small edge in face-offs; they win 52.2 percent of draws (6th), while New Jersey only wins 50.5 percent (17th).
New Jersey Devils vs Ottawa Senators: Date and puck-drop time
The New Jersey Devils will take on the Ottawa Senators in an exciting NHL clash on January 19, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT, at Prudential Center, in Newark, New Jersey.
|Date
|January 19, 2025
|Puck-Drop Time
|1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT
|Venue
|Prudential Center
|Location
|Newark, New Jersey
How to watch New Jersey Devils vs Ottawa Senators on TV & stream live online
TV channel: NHL Network
Streaming service: Fubo
Streaming the game with a VPN
New Jersey Devils vs Ottawa Senators team news
New Jersey Devils team news
This season, Jacob Markstrom has a 21-8-5 performance, 2.20 goals against average, a .913 save percentage, and 3 shutouts.
Jake Allen has a record of 5-7-1, and a 2.83 GAA, with a .901 SV%, but he has recorded two shutouts.
This season, Nico Hischier has scored 22 goals, 8 power-play goals, and taken 133 shots.
New Jersey Devils injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Erik Haula
|Ankle injury
|Out
|Santeri Hatakka
|Shoulder injury
|Out
Ottawa Senators team news
Linus Ullmark boasts a 12–7–2 record, a 2.38 goals against average, a .915 save percentage, and three shutouts.
Anton Forsberg has had a tough season with a record of 4-8-1, a goals-against average of 3.10, and a save percentage of .883%. However, he has recorded two shutouts for Ottawa.
Tim Stützle has scored 14 goals and set up 29 assists, for a total of 43 points.
Ottawa Senators injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Jacob Bernard-Docker
|Ankle injury
|Out
|Davis Perron
|Upper body injury
|Out
New Jersey Devils and Ottawa Senators head-to-head record
In the five past meetings between the Devils and the Senators, the Devils have won four of the last five. Their most recent meeting, on October 18, 2024, ended in a solid 3-1 win. The Senators beat the New Jersey Devils 5-2 on the 24th of March 2024, but Devil's 6-2 and 5-3 wins in December and March 2023 show how perfectly they can control the attacking game. The Devils have been consistent in both producing and protecting. Ottawa, on the other hand, has been capable of keeping games close, but their defense has been shaky at times. Taking these trends into account, it looks like the Devils will win this game, but the Senators could still pull off an upset if they can build up their defense and take advantage of chances.
|Date
|Results
|Oct 18, 2024
|Devils 3-1 Senators
|Apr 07, 2024
|Devils 4-3 Senators
|Mar 24, 2024
|Senators 5-2 Devils
|Dec 30, 2023
|Devils 6-2 Senators
|Mar 26, 2023
|Devils 5-3 Senators