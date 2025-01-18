How to watch New Jersey Devils vs Ottawa Senators NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the New Jersey Devils and the Ottawa Senators, including how to watch and team news.

The New Jersey Devils are ready to square off against the Ottawa Senators to begin a high-voltage NHL battle on January 19, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT.

The Devils have a strong 28.8% power play efficiency, which is third in the league. This is better than the Senators' 23.4%, which is eleventh.

The Devils additionally have a better penalty kill record than Ottawa, with 82.2% (10th) compared to 78.7% (19th).

Ottawa has a small edge in face-offs; they win 52.2 percent of draws (6th), while New Jersey only wins 50.5 percent (17th).

New Jersey Devils vs Ottawa Senators: Date and puck-drop time

The New Jersey Devils will take on the Ottawa Senators in an exciting NHL clash on January 19, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT, at Prudential Center, in Newark, New Jersey.

Date January 19, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT Venue Prudential Center Location Newark, New Jersey

How to watch New Jersey Devils vs Ottawa Senators on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NHL Network

Streaming service: Fubo

New Jersey Devils vs Ottawa Senators team news

New Jersey Devils team news

This season, Jacob Markstrom has a 21-8-5 performance, 2.20 goals against average, a .913 save percentage, and 3 shutouts.

Jake Allen has a record of 5-7-1, and a 2.83 GAA, with a .901 SV%, but he has recorded two shutouts.

This season, Nico Hischier has scored 22 goals, 8 power-play goals, and taken 133 shots.

New Jersey Devils injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Erik Haula Ankle injury Out Santeri Hatakka Shoulder injury Out

Ottawa Senators team news

Linus Ullmark boasts a 12–7–2 record, a 2.38 goals against average, a .915 save percentage, and three shutouts.

Anton Forsberg has had a tough season with a record of 4-8-1, a goals-against average of 3.10, and a save percentage of .883%. However, he has recorded two shutouts for Ottawa.

Tim Stützle has scored 14 goals and set up 29 assists, for a total of 43 points.

Ottawa Senators injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Jacob Bernard-Docker Ankle injury Out Davis Perron Upper body injury Out

New Jersey Devils and Ottawa Senators head-to-head record

In the five past meetings between the Devils and the Senators, the Devils have won four of the last five. Their most recent meeting, on October 18, 2024, ended in a solid 3-1 win. The Senators beat the New Jersey Devils 5-2 on the 24th of March 2024, but Devil's 6-2 and 5-3 wins in December and March 2023 show how perfectly they can control the attacking game. The Devils have been consistent in both producing and protecting. Ottawa, on the other hand, has been capable of keeping games close, but their defense has been shaky at times. Taking these trends into account, it looks like the Devils will win this game, but the Senators could still pull off an upset if they can build up their defense and take advantage of chances.

Date Results Oct 18, 2024 Devils 3-1 Senators Apr 07, 2024 Devils 4-3 Senators Mar 24, 2024 Senators 5-2 Devils Dec 30, 2023 Devils 6-2 Senators Mar 26, 2023 Devils 5-3 Senators

