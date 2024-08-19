How to watch today’s New Jersey Devils vs New York Rangers NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL preseason game between the New Jersey Devils and the New York Rangers, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The New Jersey Devils are set to face off against the New York Rangers to open a high-voltage NHL preseason game on September 30, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

The New Jersey Devils have a 0-4-0 record overall and a 0-2-0 record at home. The New York Rangers, on the other hand, have had a great start to the season with an excellent 3-0-0 record, which includes a 1-0-0 record on the road.

The Devils' offense has been bad, scoring only 1.50 goals per game on average, which ranks them 29th in the league. Their defense has also been bad, giving up 4.25 goals per game, which ranks them 27th.

On the other hand, the Rangers' offense is very strong; they score 4.67 goals each game on average, which is second in the league, and their defense is very good, giving up only 2.67 goals for each game, which is 10th.

New Jersey Devils vs New York Rangers: Date and puck-drop time

The New Jersey Devils will take on the New York Rangers in a highly anticipated NHL preseason game on September 30, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Prudential Center, in Newark, New Jersey.

Date September 30, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Prudential Center Location Newark, New Jersey

How to watch New Jersey Devils vs New York Rangers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NHL Network

Streaming service: ESPN+

New Jersey Devils vs New York Rangers team news

New Jersey Devils team news and players to watch

Jacob Markstrom had a good season last year. He finished with a record of 23-23-2, a goals-against average of 2.78, a save percentage of .905, and two shutouts, showing that he can be a solid goalie.

On the other hand, Jake Allen had a tougher season. He finished with a record of 12–18–4, a higher GAA of 3.44, an SV% of .895, and no shutouts.

Jesper Bratt was a big part of the offense. He scored 83 points and had 56 assists, which shows how good he is at making runs.

New Jersey Devils injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Josh Filmon Upper body injury Out Luke Hughes Shoulder injury Out

New York Rangers team news and players to watch

Igor Shesterkin had a great season. He went 36-17-2, had a 2.58 goals-against average (GAA), and a .913 save percentage (SV%), along with 4 shutouts, making him one of the best goaltenders in the league.

Jonathan Quick, who was his backup, additionally performed well. He had an 18-6-2 record, with a 2.62 GAA, a .911 SV%, and 2 shutouts, which shows that the team has a lot of good goalies.

Chris Kreider has created a big impact so far, scoring 5 goals and setting up 2 assists for points that show how good he is offensively.

New York Rangers Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Artemi Panarin Lower body injury Day-to-Day Ryan Lindgren Upper body injury Day-to-Day

New Jersey Devils and New York Rangers head-to-head record

Based on their last five meetings, the New York Rangers crushed the New Jersey Devils, winning four of the last five meetings. In their most recent game, on April 4, 2024, the Rangers beat the Devils 4–3, showing that they can do well when things get tough.

The Rangers have always been able to beat the Devils' defense, getting more goals than them in every game. For example, on February 23rd, 2024, they beat them 5-1, and on November 19, 2023, they beat them 5-3. The Devils' only win was on the fifth of October 2023, when they beat the Lightning 5-2. Since then, they've had a lot of problems.

Based on this pattern, it looks like the Rangers will be able to keep the upper hand and keep beating the Devils with their attacking firepower.

Date Results Apr 04, 2024 Rangers 4-3 Devils Mar 12, 2024 Rangers 3-1 Devils Feb 23, 2024 Rangers 5-1 Devils Nov 19, 2023 Rangers 5-3 Devils Oct 05, 2023 Devils 5-2 Rangers

