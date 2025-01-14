How to watch New Jersey Devils vs Florida Panthers NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the New Jersey Devils and the Florida Panthers, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The New Jersey Devils are set to host the Florida Panthers to open a highly anticipated NHL game on January 14, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT.

The Devils have a great power-play win rate of 28%, which ranks them second in the league. The Panthers aren't far behind, with a great 25% success rate that ranks them sixth.

The Devils have a slightly better penalty kill rate than the Panthers—82.1% (10th) compared to 81.3% (12th).

New Jersey also has an edge in the face-off circle, where it won 50.8% of its draws (14th) compared to Florida's 48.6% (24th).

New Jersey Devils vs Florida Panthers: Date and puck-drop time

The New Jersey Devils will meet the Florida Panthers in an exciting NHL game on January 14, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at Prudential Center, in Newark, New Jersey.

Date January 14, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Prudential Center Location Newark, New Jersey

How to watch New Jersey Devils vs Florida Panthers on TV & stream live online

Streaming service: ESPN+

New Jersey Devils vs Florida Panthers team news

New Jersey Devils team news

Jacob Markstrom is a dependable force in goal with a 20-8-3 record, a strong 2.20 GAA, and a .911 SV%, with three shutouts.

Jake Allen still has a strong record with a 2.83 GAA, and a .901 SV%, with two shutouts so far this season, even though he has a 5-7-1 record.

Jack Hughes has 50 points from 16 goals and thirty-four assists.

New Jersey Devils injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Erik Haula Ankle injury Out Santeri Hatakka Shoulder injury Out

Florida Panthers team news

Sergei Bobrovsky has an 18-9-1 performance, a 2.69 goals against average, a .903 save percentage, and one shutout.

Spencer Knight has a record of 7-6-1, a 2.80 goals against average, a .891 save percentage, and a shutout.

Sam Reinhart has 47 points, which includes 23 goals and twenty-four assists.

Florida Panthers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Jonah Gadjovich Upper body injury Day-to-Day

New Jersey Devils and Florida Panthers head-to-head record

The last five times these two teams performed, the Devils came out on top 3-2, but the Florida Panthers were also excellent. The Devils won their last two games, 6-2 and 4-1, in November 2024, showing how strong they are on offense and how well they handle defense. The Panthers' last win was on March 6, 2024, a 5-3 win that showed how well they could take advantage of defensive holes in the Devils' game. Both teams have shown that they are strong on special teams and in getting goals, so this game could end with a lot of goals. The Devils have been executing well lately, so they may try to keep their lead. However, the Panthers will want to get back on track and use their previous success to stop the Devils' progress.

Date Results Nov 15, 2024 Devils 6-2 Panthers Nov 13, 2024 Devils 4-1 Panthers Mar 06, 2024 Panthers 5-3 Devils Jan 14, 2024 Devils 4-1 Panthers Oct 17, 2023 Panthers 4-3 Devils

