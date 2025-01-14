This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
How to watch New Jersey Devils vs Florida Panthers NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the New Jersey Devils and the Florida Panthers, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The New Jersey Devils are set to host the Florida Panthers to open a highly anticipated NHL game on January 14, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT.

The Devils have a great power-play win rate of 28%, which ranks them second in the league. The Panthers aren't far behind, with a great 25% success rate that ranks them sixth.

The Devils have a slightly better penalty kill rate than the Panthers—82.1% (10th) compared to 81.3% (12th).

New Jersey also has an edge in the face-off circle, where it won 50.8% of its draws (14th) compared to Florida's 48.6% (24th).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch New Jersey Devils vs Florida Panthers NHL game, plus plenty more.

New Jersey Devils vs Florida Panthers: Date and puck-drop time

The New Jersey Devils will meet the Florida Panthers in an exciting NHL game on January 14, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at Prudential Center, in Newark, New Jersey.

DateJanuary 14, 2025
Puck-Drop Time7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT
VenuePrudential Center
LocationNewark, New Jersey

How to watch New Jersey Devils vs Florida Panthers on TV & stream live online

Streaming service: ESPN+

New Jersey Devils vs Florida Panthers team news

New Jersey Devils team news

Jacob Markstrom is a dependable force in goal with a 20-8-3 record, a strong 2.20 GAA, and a .911 SV%, with three shutouts.

Jake Allen still has a strong record with a 2.83 GAA, and a .901 SV%, with two shutouts so far this season, even though he has a 5-7-1 record.

Jack Hughes has 50 points from 16 goals and thirty-four assists.

New Jersey Devils injuries

PlayerInjuryInjury Status
Erik HaulaAnkle injuryOut
Santeri HatakkaShoulder injuryOut

Florida Panthers team news

Sergei Bobrovsky has an 18-9-1 performance, a 2.69 goals against average, a .903 save percentage, and one shutout.

Spencer Knight has a record of 7-6-1, a 2.80 goals against average, a .891 save percentage, and a shutout.

Sam Reinhart has 47 points, which includes 23 goals and twenty-four assists.

Florida Panthers injuries

PlayerInjuryInjury Status
Jonah GadjovichUpper body injuryDay-to-Day

New Jersey Devils and Florida Panthers head-to-head record

The last five times these two teams performed, the Devils came out on top 3-2, but the Florida Panthers were also excellent. The Devils won their last two games, 6-2 and 4-1, in November 2024, showing how strong they are on offense and how well they handle defense. The Panthers' last win was on March 6, 2024, a 5-3 win that showed how well they could take advantage of defensive holes in the Devils' game. Both teams have shown that they are strong on special teams and in getting goals, so this game could end with a lot of goals. The Devils have been executing well lately, so they may try to keep their lead. However, the Panthers will want to get back on track and use their previous success to stop the Devils' progress.

DateResults
Nov 15, 2024Devils 6-2 Panthers
Nov 13, 2024Devils 4-1 Panthers
Mar 06, 2024Panthers 5-3 Devils
Jan 14, 2024Devils 4-1 Panthers
Oct 17, 2023Panthers 4-3 Devils

