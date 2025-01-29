How to watch New Jersey Devils vs Philadelphia Flyers NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the New Jersey Devils and the Philadelphia Flyers, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The New Jersey Devils are ready to face the Philadelphia Flyers to start a high-voltage NHL battle on January 29, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

New Jersey holds an 8-6-3 performance against the divisional competitors and a 28-18-6 performance altogether. The Devils have performed well in games in which they achieve at least a power-play goal, winning 8 and losing 3, with 1 game ending in a tie.

Philadelphia enters the game with a 6-7-1 record towards the Metropolitan Division with a 23-22-6 overall mark. The Flyers have had a hard time winning games against teams that get fewer fouls, with a record of 5 wins, 10 losses, and 1 tie.

This is the third matchup this season between the two teams. Philadelphia won the last game 4-2.

New Jersey Devils vs Philadelphia Flyers: Date and puck-drop time

The New Jersey Devils will take on the Philadelphia Flyers in an exciting NHL clash on January 29, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Prudential Center, in Newark, New Jersey.

Date January 29, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Prudential Center Location Newark, New Jersey

How to watch New Jersey Devils vs Philadelphia Flyers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: TNT

Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

New Jersey Devils vs Philadelphia Flyers team news

New Jersey Devils team news

Jesper Bratt has scored 16 goals and made 40 assists.

Nico Hischier has scored five goals and made three assists in his last 10 games.

New Jersey Devils injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Jacob Markstrom Lower body injury Out Nico Hischier Undisclosed Out

Philadelphia Flyers team news

Travis Konecny has scored 21 goals and made 37 assists.

Garnet Hathaway scored four goals and had one assist in the last 10 games.

Philadelphia Flyers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Nicolas Deslaurier Upper body injury Out Ryan Poehling Upper body injury Out

New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia Flyers head-to-head record

The Flyers have held the advantage in the previous five head-to-head meetings, winning four of them, including the last three. In their latest game on the 28th of January 2025, the Flyers won 4-2, and they additionally won 3-1 on the 18th of January 2025.

They lost only once in their last five games, on February 18th, 2024, when the New Jersey Devils won 6-3. The Flyers have performed better than the Devils in tight games, winning 5-4 on the fourth of October 2024, and 1-0 on April 14th, 2024.

The Flyers have been doing well against the Devils recently, so they might have an advantage in this game. However, New Jersey is hoping to bounce back after losing a few close games.

Date Results Jan 28, 2025 Flyers 4-2 Devils Jan 18, 2025 Flyers 3-1 Devils Oct 04, 2024 Flyers 5-4 Devils Apr 14, 2024 Flyers 1-0 Devils Feb 18, 2024 Devils 6-3 Flyers

