Dawson Mercer #91 of the New Jersey DevilsGetty Images
Watch Devils vs Ducks live on ESPN+
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch New Jersey Devils vs Anaheim Ducks NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the NHL game between the New Jersey Devils and the Anaheim Ducks, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The New Jersey Devils will host the Anaheim Ducks to open a thrilling NHL battle on October 27, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

The Devils have a record of 5-4-1 overall, and 2-2-1 at home. The Ducks have a record of 3-2-1 overall, and 1-1-1 on the road.

The Devils could take advantage of the Ducks' weak penalty kill because they have proven strength in special teams, ranking sixth in the league with a 29.7% success rate on the power play. Additionally, New Jersey has the advantage in puck possession, with a 51.2% success rate in face-offs.

The Ducks have had a tough time on the power play, with an 8.7% success rate that ranks near the bottom of the NHL. They also have the lowest face-off win rate in the league, at 41.9%.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch New Jersey Devils vs Anaheim Ducks NHL game, plus plenty more.

New Jersey Devils vs Anaheim Ducks: Date and puck-drop time

The New Jersey Devils will meet the Anaheim Ducks in an electrifying NHL clash on October 27, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Prudential Center, in Newark, New Jersey.

DateOctober 27, 2024
Puck-Drop Time7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT
VenuePrudential Center
LocationNewark, New Jersey

How to watch New Jersey Devils vs Anaheim Ducks on TV & stream live online

TV channel: Victory+, KCOP-13, MSGSN

Streaming service: ESPN+

The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

New Jersey Devils vs Anaheim Ducks team news

New Jersey Devils team news

Jacob Markstrom has a 3-3-1 record, and a 3.15 GAA, with a .891 SV%, he has yet to record a shutout in the season.

Jake Allen has one shutout and a marginally higher 3.01 GAA, but his SV% of .880 is just below Markstrom's.

Nico Hischier has been an outstanding offensive force with ten points, seven goals, and three assists.

New Jersey Devils Injuries

PlayerInjuryInjury Status
Topias VilenUpper body injuryOut
Santeri HatakkaShoulder injuryOut

Anaheim Ducks team news

Lukas Dostal is dominant, recording a 3-1-1 performance, an outstanding .936 SV%, a stellar 2.19 GAA, and one shutout.

James Reimer is still looking for an initial victory and shutout and is 0-1-0 containing a 3.00 GAA with .906 SV%.

Troy Terry, a forward, has been a key member of Anaheim's attack with five points, including four goals and one assist.

Anaheim Ducks Injuries

PlayerInjuryInjury Status
John GibsonAppendixOut

New Jersey Devils and Anaheim Ducks head-to-head record

The Anaheim Ducks have won the last two meetings between the Devils and the Ducks, including a decisive 5-1 win on December 18, 2023, and a close 4-3 victory on March 2, 2024. Their last five meetings appear to have been competitive. But historically, the Devils have held their own, capturing three of the previous five games, including a resounding 6-2 triumph in January 2023. Anaheim's poor 8.7% conversion rate and New Jersey's superior power play during this season (29.7%) could tip the scales in the Devils' favor, particularly if they take advantage of their advantage in puck possession in face-offs. However, Lukas Dostal's strong goaltending (with a 2.19 GAA and .936 SV%) and Anaheim's recent achievement against New Jersey might keep this game close and give the Ducks an opportunity to extend their winning streak.

DateResults
Mar 02, 2024Ducks 4-3 Devils
Dec 18, 2023Ducks 5-1 Devils
Jan 14, 2023Devils 6-2 Ducks
Oct 19, 2022Devils 4-2 Ducks
Mar 13, 2022Devils 2-1 Ducks

