How to watch New Jersey Devils vs Anaheim Ducks NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The New Jersey Devils will host the Anaheim Ducks to open a thrilling NHL battle on October 27, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

The Devils have a record of 5-4-1 overall, and 2-2-1 at home. The Ducks have a record of 3-2-1 overall, and 1-1-1 on the road.

The Devils could take advantage of the Ducks' weak penalty kill because they have proven strength in special teams, ranking sixth in the league with a 29.7% success rate on the power play. Additionally, New Jersey has the advantage in puck possession, with a 51.2% success rate in face-offs.

The Ducks have had a tough time on the power play, with an 8.7% success rate that ranks near the bottom of the NHL. They also have the lowest face-off win rate in the league, at 41.9%.

New Jersey Devils vs Anaheim Ducks: Date and puck-drop time

The New Jersey Devils will meet the Anaheim Ducks in an electrifying NHL clash on October 27, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Prudential Center, in Newark, New Jersey.

Date October 27, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Prudential Center Location Newark, New Jersey

How to watch New Jersey Devils vs Anaheim Ducks on TV & stream live online

TV channel: Victory+, KCOP-13, MSGSN

Streaming service: ESPN+

The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.

Streaming the game with a VPN

New Jersey Devils vs Anaheim Ducks team news

New Jersey Devils team news

Jacob Markstrom has a 3-3-1 record, and a 3.15 GAA, with a .891 SV%, he has yet to record a shutout in the season.

Jake Allen has one shutout and a marginally higher 3.01 GAA, but his SV% of .880 is just below Markstrom's.

Nico Hischier has been an outstanding offensive force with ten points, seven goals, and three assists.

New Jersey Devils Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Topias Vilen Upper body injury Out Santeri Hatakka Shoulder injury Out

Anaheim Ducks team news

Lukas Dostal is dominant, recording a 3-1-1 performance, an outstanding .936 SV%, a stellar 2.19 GAA, and one shutout.

James Reimer is still looking for an initial victory and shutout and is 0-1-0 containing a 3.00 GAA with .906 SV%.

Troy Terry, a forward, has been a key member of Anaheim's attack with five points, including four goals and one assist.

Anaheim Ducks Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status John Gibson Appendix Out

New Jersey Devils and Anaheim Ducks head-to-head record

The Anaheim Ducks have won the last two meetings between the Devils and the Ducks, including a decisive 5-1 win on December 18, 2023, and a close 4-3 victory on March 2, 2024. Their last five meetings appear to have been competitive. But historically, the Devils have held their own, capturing three of the previous five games, including a resounding 6-2 triumph in January 2023. Anaheim's poor 8.7% conversion rate and New Jersey's superior power play during this season (29.7%) could tip the scales in the Devils' favor, particularly if they take advantage of their advantage in puck possession in face-offs. However, Lukas Dostal's strong goaltending (with a 2.19 GAA and .936 SV%) and Anaheim's recent achievement against New Jersey might keep this game close and give the Ducks an opportunity to extend their winning streak.

Date Results Mar 02, 2024 Ducks 4-3 Devils Dec 18, 2023 Ducks 5-1 Devils Jan 14, 2023 Devils 6-2 Ducks Oct 19, 2022 Devils 4-2 Ducks Mar 13, 2022 Devils 2-1 Ducks

