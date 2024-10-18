How to watch New Jersey Devils vs Washington Capitals NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The New Jersey Devils are ready to face off against the Washington Capitals to open a high-voltage NHL clash on October 19, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.
The Washington Capitals currently hold a 1-1-0 record, while the New Jersey Devils are 4-2-0. The Devils' penalty kill is the best in the league, ranking third with a 93.8% success rate. This could give them a big edge against the Capitals' solid power play, which is ranked fourth with a 33.3% achievement rate.
Washington, on the other hand, is seventh in the league in penalty kills (87.5%), while the Devils are seventeenth in the league in power plays (20%).
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch New Jersey Devils vs Washington Capitals NHL game, plus plenty more.
New Jersey Devils vs Washington Capitals: Date and puck-drop time
The New Jersey Devils are scheduled to meet the Washington Capitals in an electrifying NHL clash on October 19, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Prudential Center, in Newark, New Jersey.
|Date
|October 19, 2024
|Puck-Drop Time
|7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT
|Venue
|Prudential Center
|Location
|Newark, New Jersey
How to watch New Jersey Devils vs Washington Capitals on TV & stream live online
TV channel: MNMT, MSGSN2
Streaming service: ESPN+
The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
New Jersey Devils vs Washington Capitals team news
New Jersey Devils team news
Jacob Markstrom has a 2-2-0 record, 2.79 GAA, as well as a .904 SV%, but no shutouts.
Jake Allen has been great, with a 2-0-0 record, a great 0.50 GAA, and a .974 SV%, with 1 shutout.
Stefan Noesen has 6 points, including 2 goals and 4 assists.
New Jersey Devils injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Topias Vilen
|Upper Body injury
|Out
|Adam Beckman
|Lower Body Injury
|Out
Washington Capitals team news
Charlie Lindgren has had a rough start to the season. He has a 0-1-0 record, and a 4.16 GAA, along with a .875 SV%.
Logan Thompson has done well, with a record of 1-0-0, a good 2.01 GAA, as well as a .923 SV%.
John Carlson has been good on offense, getting one goal and setting up two assists for three points.
Washington Capitals injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Matt Roy
|Lower body injury
|Day-to-Day
|Nicklas Backstrom
|Hip injury
|Out for Season
New Jersey Devils and Washington Capitals head-to-head record
The following five head-to-head games between the Devils and the Capitals show that the upcoming game should be a close one. The Devils beat the Capitals 5-3 on the 13th of October 2024, but Washington beat them 5-3 just a few weeks earlier, on September 26, 2024. The last two times these two teams met, each team came out on top. In February, Washington won 6-2, but in January, the Devils came back with a commanding 6-3 win. It was also a 4-2 win for the Capitals in November 2023. Both teams can battle well against each other, as shown by this back-and-forth pattern. The game may come down to which team takes advantage of key times, especially when special teams are involved.
|Date
|Results
|Oct 13, 2024
|Devils 5-3 Capitals
|Sep 26, 2024
|Capitals 5-3 Devils
|Feb 21, 2024
|Capitals 6-2 Devils
|Jan 04, 2024
|Devils 6-3 Capitals
|Nov 11, 2023
|Capitals 4-2 Devils