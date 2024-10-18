How to watch New Jersey Devils vs Washington Capitals NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the New Jersey Devils and the Washington Capitals, including how to watch and team news.

The New Jersey Devils are ready to face off against the Washington Capitals to open a high-voltage NHL clash on October 19, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

The Washington Capitals currently hold a 1-1-0 record, while the New Jersey Devils are 4-2-0. The Devils' penalty kill is the best in the league, ranking third with a 93.8% success rate. This could give them a big edge against the Capitals' solid power play, which is ranked fourth with a 33.3% achievement rate.

Washington, on the other hand, is seventh in the league in penalty kills (87.5%), while the Devils are seventeenth in the league in power plays (20%).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch New Jersey Devils vs Washington Capitals NHL game, plus plenty more.

New Jersey Devils vs Washington Capitals: Date and puck-drop time

The New Jersey Devils are scheduled to meet the Washington Capitals in an electrifying NHL clash on October 19, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Prudential Center, in Newark, New Jersey.

Date October 19, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Prudential Center Location Newark, New Jersey

How to watch New Jersey Devils vs Washington Capitals on TV & stream live online

TV channel: MNMT, MSGSN2

Streaming service: ESPN+

The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

New Jersey Devils vs Washington Capitals team news

New Jersey Devils team news

Jacob Markstrom has a 2-2-0 record, 2.79 GAA, as well as a .904 SV%, but no shutouts.

Jake Allen has been great, with a 2-0-0 record, a great 0.50 GAA, and a .974 SV%, with 1 shutout.

Stefan Noesen has 6 points, including 2 goals and 4 assists.

New Jersey Devils injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Topias Vilen Upper Body injury Out Adam Beckman Lower Body Injury Out

Washington Capitals team news

Charlie Lindgren has had a rough start to the season. He has a 0-1-0 record, and a 4.16 GAA, along with a .875 SV%.

Logan Thompson has done well, with a record of 1-0-0, a good 2.01 GAA, as well as a .923 SV%.

John Carlson has been good on offense, getting one goal and setting up two assists for three points.

Washington Capitals injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Matt Roy Lower body injury Day-to-Day Nicklas Backstrom Hip injury Out for Season

New Jersey Devils and Washington Capitals head-to-head record

The following five head-to-head games between the Devils and the Capitals show that the upcoming game should be a close one. The Devils beat the Capitals 5-3 on the 13th of October 2024, but Washington beat them 5-3 just a few weeks earlier, on September 26, 2024. The last two times these two teams met, each team came out on top. In February, Washington won 6-2, but in January, the Devils came back with a commanding 6-3 win. It was also a 4-2 win for the Capitals in November 2023. Both teams can battle well against each other, as shown by this back-and-forth pattern. The game may come down to which team takes advantage of key times, especially when special teams are involved.

Date Results Oct 13, 2024 Devils 5-3 Capitals Sep 26, 2024 Capitals 5-3 Devils Feb 21, 2024 Capitals 6-2 Devils Jan 04, 2024 Devils 6-3 Capitals Nov 11, 2023 Capitals 4-2 Devils

More NHL news and coverage