How to watch today’s New Jersey Devils vs Boston Bruins NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the New Jersey Devils and the Boston Bruins, including how to watch and team news.

The New Jersey Devils are set to face off against the Boston Bruins to start a high-voltage NHL action on January 22, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT. The Boston Bruins are going to New Jersey for a clash against the Devils after Charlie Coyle scored two goals in their 6-3 win against the San Jose Sharks.

The Devils are 13-8-4 at home and have an overall record of 26-17-6. They perform excellently when their attack is working, with a record of 26 wins, 3 losses, and 3 ties when they score at least three goals.

The Bruins are 9-12-3 away from home and 23-19-6 overall. They additionally perform quite well on offense, winning 19 out of 24 games when they achieve a minimum of three goals.

These two sides will meet for the first time this season on Wednesday.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch New Jersey Devils vs Boston Bruins NHL game, plus plenty more.

New Jersey Devils vs Boston Bruins: Date and puck-drop time

Date January 22, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Prudential Center Location Newark, New Jersey

How to watch New Jersey Devils vs Boston Bruins on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NHL Network

Streaming service: Fubo

New Jersey Devils vs Boston Bruins team news

New Jersey Devils team news

Nico Hischier has scored 22 goals and helped with 17 assists this season.

Jack Hughes has scored three goals and made six assists in his last 10 games.

New Jersey Devils Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Erik Haula Ankle injury Out Santeri Hatakka Shoulder injury Out

Boston Bruins team news

David Pastrnak has scored 22 goals and made 31 assists this season.

Morgan Geekie has contributed 3 goals and 3 assists in his last 10 games.

Boston Bruins Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Hampus Lindholm Lower body injury Out Mark Kastelic Undisclosed Out

New Jersey Devils and Boston Bruins head-to-head record

The New Jersey Devils have lost four of their last five encounters with the Boston Bruins, who have dominated their previous five matches. They had strong wins on the 15th of January 2024 (3-0) and on December 31st, 2023 (5-2), showing that they can stop the Devils from scoring while taking advantage of their own chances to score. The Devils only won one game during this time, beating their opponent 2-1 on December 14, 2023. This shows they can do well when their defense is strong. Based on their past performance, the Bruins will likely go into the game feeling confident. They will depend on their strong defense and their skill in taking advantage of scoring opportunities. The Devils want to change their luck at home by overcoming Boston's strong defense and scoring points quickly to avoid getting behind like they have in past games.

Date Results Jan 15, 2024 Bruins 3-0 Devils Dec 31, 2023 Bruins 5-2 Devils Dec 14, 2023 Devils 2-1 Bruins Apr 09, 2023 Bruins 2-1 Devils Dec 29, 2022 Bruins 3-1 Devils

