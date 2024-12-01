How to watch today's Derby County vs Sheffield Wednesday Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday will play one of the concluding games of matchday 18 in the Championship when the two sides faceoff at the Pride Park Stadium on Sunday.

As the Rams suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Swansea City, Wednesday's 2-0 victory at Hull last time out allowed Danny Rohl's men to leapfrog the hosts by two points, but both mid-table sides will be desperate to better their standings with the peak of the season approaching soon.

Derby County vs Sheffield Wednesday kick-off time

Championship - Championship Pride Park

The Championship match between Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday will be played at the Pride Park Stadium in Derby, England.

It will kick off at 7 am PT / 10 am ET on Sunday, December 1, in the US.

Team news & squads

Derby County team news

Derby head coach Paul Warne will be able to call upon the services of Ryan Nyambe and David Ozoh due to injury, while Jerry Yates is available for selection after being ineligible to play against his parent club in the midweek.

With Yates tipped to lead the line, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Marcus Harness and Corey Blackett-Taylor will continue in support.

Kenzo Goudmijn and Ebou Adams will be paired in the engine room fiven Ozoh's absence, with Eiran Cashin and Curtis Nelson likely to start ahead of Nat Phillips as the centre-back duo.

Sheffield Wednesday team news

Defender Di'Shon Bernard will face a ban due to picking up his fifth yellow card in the Hull City win, while Akin Famewo, Michael Ihiekwe and Olaf Kobacki remain sidelined through injury.

Dominic Iorfa should fill in for Bernard alongside Yan Valery and Max Lowe in a back three, while Southampton-owned Shea Charles partners captain Barry Bannan in the middle of the park.

Rohl could hand Michael Smith a start ahead of Ike Ugbo in attack, with Josh Windass confident of keeping his place in the XI.

