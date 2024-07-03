DC United vs FC Cincinnati: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between DC United and FC Cincinnati, as well as kick-off time and team news.

DC United will take on FC Cincinnati in the MLS at the Audi Field on Wednesday. Cincinnati will be confident of picking up a win and three points in this game will help them climb above Inter Miami to the top of the league standings.

While Cincinnati are heading into this fixture on the back of a win over Dallas, the hosts have not won in their last nine matches. It will be an uphill battle for them to take points off the visitors.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

DC United vs FC Cincinnati kick-off time

Date: July 3, 2024 Kick-off time: 7.30 pm ET Venue: Audi Field

The match will be played at the Audi Field on Wednesday, with kick-off at 7.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch DC United vs FC Cincinnati online - TV channels & live streams

The match and its highlights will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

DC United team news

The hosts will miss centre-back Steve Birnbaum, midfielder Jackson Hopkins and winger Kristian Fletcher due to injuries. Defenders Garrison Tubbs and Conner Antley are expected to return by the middle of this month.

Forward Cristian Dajome received a red card in the last match against the New York Red Bulls and will be absent on Thursday.

Midfielder Russell Canouse has not played for nearly a year after a colectomy surgery; he remains sidelined.

DC United predicted XI: Miller; Herrera, Bartlett, Peltola, Santos; Pirani, Garay, Klich; Stroud, Murrell, Ku-DiPietro.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bono, Zamudio, Crockford Defenders: Bartlett, Akinmboni, Sargis, Herrera Midfielders: Peltola, Garay, Klich, Dobbelaere, Pirani Forwards: Murrell, Stroud, Santos, DiPietro

FC Cincinnati team news

For the visitors, centre-back Miles Robinson is with the USMNT at the Copa America.

Meanwhile, fellow centre-back Matt Miazga is recovering from a leg injury and is expected to return by mid-July. Nick Hagglund, Malik Pinto and forward Corey Baird are also sidelined.

FC Cincinnati possible XI: Celentano; Keller, Murphy, Yedlin; Orellano, Kubo, Bucha, Asad; Acosta; Kelsy, Valenzuela.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Celentano, Louro, Walters Defenders: Aghedo, Foster, Halsey, Keller, Murphy Midfielders: Acosta, Angulo, Barreal, Bucha, Nwobodo, Valenzuela Forwards: Ordonez, Santos

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 11/03/24 Cincinnati 0 - 0 D.C. United MLS 25/06/23 D.C. United 3 - 0 Cincinnati MLS 07/05/23 Cincinnati 2 - 1 D.C. United MLS 10/10/22 D.C. United 2 - 5 Cincinnati MLS 06/03/22 Cincinnati 0 - 1 D.C. United MLS

