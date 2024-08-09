How to watch today's DC United vs Mazatlan Leagues Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between DC United and Mazatlan, as well as kick-off time and team news.

DC United will seek a round of 16 spot at the 2024 Leagues Cup when they welcome Mazatlan to Audi Field on Friday.

The Eagles defeated Atlanta United and Santos Laguna to top group East 7, while Mazatlan finished second in East 5 after beating Nashville 2-0.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

DC United vs Mazatlan kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 9, 2024 Kick-off time: 4:30 pm PT / 7:30 pm ET Venue: Audi Field

The Leagues Cup round of 32 match between DC United and Mazatlan will be played at Audi Field in Washington, D.C., United States.

It will kick off at 4:30 pm PT / 7:30 pm ET on Friday, August 9, in the United States (US).

How to watch DC United vs Mazatlan online - TV channels & live streams

In the US and worldwide, the Leagues Cup round of 32 match between DC United and Mazatlan will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates, while highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

DC United team news

Russell Canouse is still recovering from a knee injury that the midfielder sustained last October, while Kristian Fletcher and Conner Antley also occupy the treatment room.

Belgian forward Christian Benteke should lead the line along with Theodore Ku-DiPietro.

DC United possible XI: Bono; Herrera, Mcvey, Peltola; Dajome, Stroud, Klich, Rodriguez, Santos; Ku-DiPietro, Benteke.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Miller, Bono, Crockford, Zamudio Defenders: Bartlett, Santos, Antley, Tubbs, Herrera, Sargis, Akinmboni, McVey Midfielders: Peltola, Enow, Canouse, Stroud, Pirani, Rodriguez, Garay, Ku-DiPietro, Hopkins, Klich Forwards: Dajome, Murrell, Benteke, Badji, Fletcher

Mazatlan team news

As goalkeeper Hugo Gonzalez remains a major doubt after being forced off with a knock in the Nashville win, Ricardo Gutierrez will be in line to start in goal on Friday.

With a similar back four of Alonso Escoboza, Luis Sanchez, Facundo Almada and Bryan Colula, 19-year-old winger Ramiro Arciga will accompany Brian Rubio and Yoel Barcenas in attack.

Mazatlan possible XI: Gutierrez; Escoboza, Sanchez, Almada, Colula; Del Prete, Sierra, Meraz; Barcenas, Rubio, Arciga.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gonzalez, Gutierrez Defenders: Sanchez, Diaz, Almada, Meraz, Rodriguez, Escoboza, Merolla, Vargas, Alvarado Midfielders: Colman, Benedetti, Barcenas, Lainez, Colula, Esquivel, Torres, Arciga, Sierra, Moreno Forwards: Amarilla, Rubio, Camacho, Valadez, Del Prete

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first time DC United and Mazatlan face each other across all competitions.

