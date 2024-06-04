How to watch today's Chicago Cubs vs. Chicago White Sox MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the MLB matchup between the Chicago Cubs and the Chicago White Sox, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

A city will be split this week as the Chicago White Sox (15-45) make the short trip north to open up a two-game series against the Chicago Cubs (29-31) on Tuesday night at Wrigley Field in what is dubbed the Crosstown Classic.

Although some players are putting up a good fight, the White Sox roll into Wrigley with 11 consecutive losses. Their record is far and by the worst in the MLB.

The Cubs, meanwhile, come into the contest having dropped six straight series after a 5-2 loss to visiting Cincinnati on Sunday. They have dropped four of their last five games and are 2-9 in their last 11 contests.

Despite their recent struggles, the Cubs are in third place in the National League Central on Monday, 7 1/2 games behind division leader Milwaukee and just one half game shy of a wild-card slot.

Here, GOAL brings you all the information you need to know about this NHL match, including how to watch, team news, key results and head-to-head results.

Chicago Cubs vs Chicago White Sox: Date and First-Pitch Time

The epic MLB matchup between the Chicago Cubs and the Chicago White Sox will take place on Tuesday, June 04, 2024, at 8:05 pm ET/ 5:05 pm PT, at Wrigley Field, in Chicago, Illinois, USA.

Date Tuesday, June 4, 2024 Time 8:05 p.m. ET/ 5:05 p.m. PT Venue Wrigley Field Location Chicago, Illinois, USA

How to watch Chicago Cubs vs Chicago White Sox online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch the MLB matchup between the Chicago Cubs and the Chicago White Sox live on MLB.tv and DirecTV Streaming Platform.

Additionally, local fans can watch this MLB match by tuning into local TV channels - NSBA and ARID.

Chicago Cubs vs Chicago White Sox Team News

Chicago Cubs

The Cubs have been hit hard by injuries to their pitching staff early in the season, which has hindered their ability to field a fully healthy and effective rotation and bullpen.

Pitchers Adbert Alzolay and Julian Merryweather are on the 60-day injured list with forearm and shoulder issues respectively, while Keegan Thompson, Yency Almonte, Daniel Palencia, and Jordan Wicks are all on the 15-day IL due to illnesses and shoulder/forearm injuries. Colten Brewer is also on the 15-day IL with a back injury, and top pitching prospect Caleb Kilian is on the 60-day IL dealing with a shoulder problem.

Rookie left-hander Shota Imanaga is set to line up for Tuesday's start, trying to give the team some momentum. He made his first awful MLB start last Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up seven runs during a 4 1/3 innings pitched.

Nico Hoerner has been reliable source of runs this year. He has 13 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 23 walks while batting .262.

Chicago White Sox

Dominic Fletcher is day-to-day with a shoulder issue, while teammate Andrew Benintendi is on the 10-day IL with an Achilles injury and Andrew Vaughn is also day-to-day with a finger problem. On the pitching side, the White Sox have Mike Clevinger and Dominic Leone on the 15-day IL with elbow injuries, while the Angels are missing Eloy Jimenez (hamstring), Steven Wilson (back), and Max Stassi (hip) on the IL.

Right-hander Chris Flexen (2-5, 5.50 ERA) will look to give the White Sox their first victory since a 5-0 victory at Toronto on May 21.

Gavin Sheets is hitting .237 with 22 RBI, both of which lead Chicago hitters this season.

Head-to-Head Record

Here's the result of the last five meetings between the Chicago Cubs and the Chicago White Sox in the MLB matchups: