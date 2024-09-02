How to watch today's Chicago Cubs vs Pittsburgh Pirates MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the Chicago Cubs and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Two National League Central foes on different paths face off Monday as the Pittsburgh Pirates (63-72, 5th NL Central) travel to Wrigley Field to take on the Chicago Cubs (70-66, 2nd NL Central) in the opener of a three-game series.

The Pirates snapped a four-game losing streak with a 3-0 victory over the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday. Despite the win, they remain at the bottom of the NL Central and are far from the postseason race.

Meanwhile, the Cubs extended their winning streak to five games with a 5-3 triumph over the Washington Nationals. Chicago have been in impressive form, winning eight of their last nine games. They sit second in the NL Central but are still 10 games behind the division-leading Milwaukee Brewers.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the upcoming Cubs vs Pirates game, including injury report, starting pitchers, key hitters and where to watch.

Chicago Cubs vs Pittsburgh Pirates: Date and First-Pitch Time

This epic MLB battle between the Chicago Cubs and the Pittsburgh Pirates will take place on Monday, September 2, 2024, at 7:40 pm ET or 4:40 pm PT, at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Date: Monday, September 2, 2024 First-Pitch Time: 7:40 pm ET/ 4:40 pm PT Venue: Wrigley Field Location: Chicago, Illinois

How to watch Chicago Cubs vs Pittsburgh Pirates on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: MARQ, SNP

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Chicago Cubs vs Pittsburgh Pirates

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Chicago Cubs vs Pittsburgh Pirates Team News

Chicago Cubs

Chicago's probable starting pitcher is Jameson Taillon, who is 9-8 with a 3.85 ERA and a 1.20 WHIP in 133.1 innings this season. Taillon has allowed at least four earned runs in four consecutive outings.

Ian Happ stands out as the Cubs' top power hitter, having launched 23 home runs this season and driven in 77 runs, leading the team in both categories. His home run count ranks 29th across all Major League Baseball players, while his RBI total places him 30th.

Nico Hoerner has a batting average of .259 and has accumulated 28 doubles, one triple, five home runs, and 41 walks.

Cubs injury report

Player Position Injury Status Y. Almonte Relief pitcher 60-Day Injured List (Shoulder) B. Brown Starting pitcher 60-Day Injured List (Neck) C. Brewer Relief pitcher 60-Day Injured List (Hand) A. Alzolay Relief pitcher 60-Day Injured List (Forearm) L. Little Relief pitcher 60-Day Injured List (Shoulder) N. Madrigal Third baseman 60-Day Injured List (Finger)

Pittsburgh Pirates

The projected starting pitcher for Pittsburgh is Jared Jones, who is 5-7 with a 3.88 ERA and a 1.15 WHIP over 95.0 innings pitched this season. Jones has allowed two earned runs or fewer in three of his last five starts but did allow five earned runs to the Cubs last time out.

Bryan Reynolds tops the Pirates with a .282 batting average and leads the team with 21 home runs and 74 RBIs. In the league, Reynolds is ranked 38th for home runs and 36th for RBIs.

Oneil Cruz has recorded 31 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs, and 38 walks while maintaining a .274 batting average.

Pirates injury report

Player Position Injury Status J. Oviedo Starting pitcher 60-Day Injured List (Elbow) D. Jefferies Relief pitcher 60-Day Injured List (Elbow) M. Gonzales Starting pitcher 60-Day Injured List (Forearm) D. Moreta Relief pitcher 60-Day Injured List (Elbow) K. Hayes Third baseman 10-Day Injured List (Herniated Disc) H. Stratton Relief pitcher 60-Day Injured List (Patella) J. Bart Catcher 10-Day Injured List (Hamstring) B. Feigl Relief pitcher Out (Undisclosed)

Chicago Cubs vs Pittsburgh Pirates projected starting pitchers

Date Home Team Away Team 02/09/24 J. Taillon (9-8) J. Jones (5-7) 03/09/24 J. Steele (5-5) P. Skenes (8-2) 04/09/24 S. Imanaga (11-3) B. Falter (6-7)

Head-to-Head Records

Here's the result of the last five meetups between the New York Mets and the Boston Red Sox in the MLB: