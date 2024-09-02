How to watch today's Chicago Cubs vs Pittsburgh Pirates MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Two National League Central foes on different paths face off Monday as the Pittsburgh Pirates (63-72, 5th NL Central) travel to Wrigley Field to take on the Chicago Cubs (70-66, 2nd NL Central) in the opener of a three-game series.
The Pirates snapped a four-game losing streak with a 3-0 victory over the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday. Despite the win, they remain at the bottom of the NL Central and are far from the postseason race.
Meanwhile, the Cubs extended their winning streak to five games with a 5-3 triumph over the Washington Nationals. Chicago have been in impressive form, winning eight of their last nine games. They sit second in the NL Central but are still 10 games behind the division-leading Milwaukee Brewers.
Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the upcoming Cubs vs Pirates game, including injury report, starting pitchers, key hitters and where to watch.
Chicago Cubs vs Pittsburgh Pirates: Date and First-Pitch Time
This epic MLB battle between the Chicago Cubs and the Pittsburgh Pirates will take place on Monday, September 2, 2024, at 7:40 pm ET or 4:40 pm PT, at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois.
|Date:
|Monday, September 2, 2024
|First-Pitch Time:
|7:40 pm ET/ 4:40 pm PT
|Venue:
|Wrigley Field
|Location:
|Chicago, Illinois
How to watch Chicago Cubs vs Pittsburgh Pirates on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLB.tv
Local TV channel: MARQ, SNP
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
|Team
|Local Network
|Streaming Providers
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|DBACKS.tv
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Atlanta Braves
|Bally Sports South
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Baltimore Orioles
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Boston Red Sox
|New England Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
|Chicago Cubs
|Marquee Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Chicago White Sox
|NBC Sports Chicago
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cincinnati Reds
|Bally Sports Ohio
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cleveland Guardians
|Bally Sports Great Lakes
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Colorado Rockies
|ROCKIES.tv
|DirecTV Stream
|Detroit Tigers
|Bally Sports Detroit
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Houston Astros
|Space City Home Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Kansas City Royals
|Bally Sports Kansas City
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Los Angeles Angels
|Bally Sports West
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|SportsNet Los Angeles
|DirecTV Stream
|Miami Marlins
|Bally Sports Florida
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Milwaukee Brewers
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Minnesota Twins
|Bally Sports North
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Mets
|SportsNet New York
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Yankees
|YES Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Oakland Athletics
|NBC Sports California
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Philadelphia Phillies
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Fubo
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|SportsNet Pittsburgh
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Diego Padres
|Padres.TV
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Francisco Giants
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Seattle Mariners
|ROOT Sports
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|St Louis Cardinals
|Bally Sports Midwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Tampa Bay Rays
|Bally Sports Sun
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Texas Rangers
|Bally Sports Southwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Sportnet (Canada)
|N/A
|Washington Nationals
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Chicago Cubs vs Pittsburgh Pirates
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Chicago Cubs vs Pittsburgh Pirates Team News
Chicago Cubs
Chicago's probable starting pitcher is Jameson Taillon, who is 9-8 with a 3.85 ERA and a 1.20 WHIP in 133.1 innings this season. Taillon has allowed at least four earned runs in four consecutive outings.
Ian Happ stands out as the Cubs' top power hitter, having launched 23 home runs this season and driven in 77 runs, leading the team in both categories. His home run count ranks 29th across all Major League Baseball players, while his RBI total places him 30th.
Nico Hoerner has a batting average of .259 and has accumulated 28 doubles, one triple, five home runs, and 41 walks.
Cubs injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury Status
|Y. Almonte
|Relief pitcher
|60-Day Injured List (Shoulder)
|B. Brown
|Starting pitcher
|60-Day Injured List (Neck)
|C. Brewer
|Relief pitcher
|60-Day Injured List (Hand)
|A. Alzolay
|Relief pitcher
|60-Day Injured List (Forearm)
|L. Little
|Relief pitcher
|60-Day Injured List (Shoulder)
|N. Madrigal
|Third baseman
|60-Day Injured List (Finger)
Pittsburgh Pirates
The projected starting pitcher for Pittsburgh is Jared Jones, who is 5-7 with a 3.88 ERA and a 1.15 WHIP over 95.0 innings pitched this season. Jones has allowed two earned runs or fewer in three of his last five starts but did allow five earned runs to the Cubs last time out.
Bryan Reynolds tops the Pirates with a .282 batting average and leads the team with 21 home runs and 74 RBIs. In the league, Reynolds is ranked 38th for home runs and 36th for RBIs.
Oneil Cruz has recorded 31 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs, and 38 walks while maintaining a .274 batting average.
Pirates injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury Status
|J. Oviedo
|Starting pitcher
|60-Day Injured List (Elbow)
|D. Jefferies
|Relief pitcher
|60-Day Injured List (Elbow)
|M. Gonzales
|Starting pitcher
|60-Day Injured List (Forearm)
|D. Moreta
|Relief pitcher
|60-Day Injured List (Elbow)
|K. Hayes
|Third baseman
|10-Day Injured List (Herniated Disc)
|H. Stratton
|Relief pitcher
|60-Day Injured List (Patella)
|J. Bart
|Catcher
|10-Day Injured List (Hamstring)
|B. Feigl
|Relief pitcher
|Out (Undisclosed)
Chicago Cubs vs Pittsburgh Pirates projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away Team
|02/09/24
|J. Taillon (9-8)
|J. Jones (5-7)
|03/09/24
|J. Steele (5-5)
|P. Skenes (8-2)
|04/09/24
|S. Imanaga (11-3)
|B. Falter (6-7)
Head-to-Head Records
Here's the result of the last five meetups between the New York Mets and the Boston Red Sox in the MLB:
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|08/28/24
|Pittsburgh Pirates 10-14 Chicago Cubs
|MLB
|08/28/24
|Pittsburgh Pirates 5-9 Chicago Cubs
|MLB
|08/27/24
|Pittsburgh Pirates 8-18 Chicago Cubs
|MLB
|05/19/24
|Chicago Cubs 2-3 Pittsburgh Pirates
|MLB
|05/18/24
|Chicago Cubs 1-0 Pittsburgh Pirates
|MLB