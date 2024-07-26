How to watch and listen to today's Chicago Cubs vs Kansas City Royals MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Chicago Cubs and the Kansas City Royals, as well as the first-pitch time and team news.

The 2024 Major League Baseball (MLB) regular season action continues on Friday, with the Chicago Cubs facing the Kansas City Royals in the interleague showdown at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Cubs have dropped back-to-back series against the Arizona Diamondbacks and Milwaukee Brewers. After splitting a four-game road set against the St. Louis Cardinals on the road, the Cubbies have taken one out of three games from the D-backs and Brew Crew at home.

The Royals, meanwhile, are coming off a three-game homestand against the Arizona Diamondbacks. After sweeping a three-game home series over the lowly Chicago White Sox, the Royals beat the D-backs 10-4 in the opener. However, Arizona bounced back with a couple of wins at Kauffman Stadium, 6-2 and 8-6.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Chicago Cubs vs Kansas City Royals MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Chicago Cubs vs Kansas City Royals on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: Bally Sports Kansas City (BSKC) and Marquee Sports Network (MARQ)

Streaming service: Fubo TV