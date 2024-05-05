Crystal Palace vs Manchester United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Manchester United, as well as kick-off time and team news.*

Manchester United make the trip to south London to take on the in-form Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Monday evening, looking for the win that will see them move back into the Premier League top-six.

The Red Devils currently sit seventh in the division, two points shy off sixth-placed Newcastle United, while Crystal Palace ar 14th, four points behind 13th-placed Brighton & Hove Albion thanks to a four-game unbeaten run.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United kick-off time

Date: Monday, May 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm EST Venue: Selhurst Park

The match will be played at Selhurst Park on Monday, May 6, 2024, with kick-off at 8 pm BST for fans in the US.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester United online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be broadcast live on Fubo, Sling TV and USA in the US. However, live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Crystal Palace team news

The Eagles will again be without the services of goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, midfielder Cheick Doucoure, Jefferson Lerma, Rob Holding and Matheus Franca for the clash with the Red Devils through injury.

Eberechi Eze (knee) and Marc Guehi are both expected to return to the fold, though, the game may come a tad bit soon for the latter, who is recovering from the knee operation that he underwent in February.

Crystal Palace possible XI: Henderson; Clyne, Andersen, Richards; Munoz, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell; Olise, Mateta, Eze

Position Players Goalkeepers: Henderson, Whitworth, Matthews Defenders: Andersen, Ferguson, Tomkins, Mitchell, Munoz, Clyne, Ward Midfielders: Wharton, Ahamada, Hughes, Schlupp, Eze, Olise Forwards: Edouard, Mateta, Ayew

Manchester United team news

Manchester United have confirmed that Jonny Evans and Anthony Martial, who is set to leave the club at the end of the season, have resumed full training ahead of this weekend.

Bruno Fernandes is a "doubt" but head coach Erik ten Hag is hopeful that his captain will be fit in time to play a part. Scott McTominay is also questionable after not training all week.

Marcus Rashford, Willy Kambwala, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw, and Tyrell Malacia remain absent for the Red Devils ahead of their trip to Selhurst Park.

Manchester United possible XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Casemiro, Maguire, Dalot; McTominay, Mainoo; Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho; Hojlund

Position Players Goalkeepers: Onana, Bayindir, Heaton Defenders: Varane, Maguire, Evans, Kambwala, Dalot Midfielders: McTominay, Eriksen, Mainoo, Fernandes, Hannibal, Amad, Pellistri Forwards: Rashford, Garnacho, Antony, Shoretire

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 30/09/23 Manchester United 0-1 Crystal Palace Premier League 27/09/23 Manchester United 3-0 Crystal Palace EFL Cup 04/02/23 Manchester United 2-1 Crystal Palace Premier League 19/01/23 Crystal Palace 1-1 Manchester United Premier League 19/07/22 Manchester United 3-1 Crystal Palace Club Friendly Games

Useful links