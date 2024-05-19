How to watch the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Aston Villa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Champions League-bound Aston Villa will look to sign out on a winning note when they take on Crystal Palace in Saturday's Premier League encounter at Selhurst Park.

As Unai Emery's men aim to snap a winless run of five games in all competitions following Monday's 3-3 league draw with Liverpool, Palace will hope to bag a top-10 finish.

Oliver Glasner's men enter the tie on the back of a 3-1 win at Wolves last weekend.

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa kick-off time & stadium

Date: May 19, 2024 Kick-off time: 11 am ET / 8 am PT Venue: Selhurst Park

The Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Aston Villa will be played at Selhurst Park in London, England.

It will kick off at 11 am ET / 8 am PT on Sunday, May 19, in the United States (US).

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Aston Villa is available to watch and stream online live through Peacock Premium.

Team news & squads

Crystal Palace team news

The hosts will miss Will Hughes due to a bruised bone, but Jefferson Lerma is available to marshal the midfield.

Meanwhile, Naouirou Ahamada will miss the game on account of his sending-off in the Wolves win.

Crystal Palace possible XI: Henderson; Clyne, Andersen, Richards; Munoz, Lerma, Wharton, Mitchell; Olise, Eze, Mateta.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Henderson, Johnstone, Whitworth, Matthews Defenders: Guehi, Andersen, Richards, Holding, Ferguson, Tomkins, Mitchell, Munoz, Clyne, Ward Midfielders: Doucoure, Lerma, Riedewald, Wharton, Schlupp, Eze, Olise, Rak-Sakyi Forwards: Edouard, Mateta, Ayew, Franca

Aston Villa team news

Midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo is unlikely to feature again this season after picking a foot injury in the Liverpool draw.

Emiliano Martinez would keep his place in between the sticks, Jhon Duran's brace last time out may not be enough to displace either Ollie Watkins or Moussa Diaby in Villa's attack.

Aston Villa possible XI: Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne; Bailey, Tielemans, Luiz, McGinn; Diaby, Watkins.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Martinez, Olsen, Gauci Defenders: Torres, Konsa, Carlos, Mings, Lenglet, Chambers, Hause, Digne, Moreno, Cash, Kesler-Hayden Midfielders: Kamara, Luiz, Ramsey, McGinn, Tielemans, Iroegbunam, Bailey, Rogers, Diaby, Buendia Forwards: Watkins, Duran

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Crystal Palace and Aston Villa across all competitions.

Date Match Competition September 16, 2023 Aston Villa 3-1 Crystal Palace Premier League March 4, 2023 Aston Villa 1-0 Crystal Palace Premier League August 20, 2022 Crystal Palace 3-1 Aston Villa Premier League May 15, 2022 Aston Villa 1-1 Crystal Palace Premier League November 27, 2021 Crystal Palace 1-2 Aston Villa Premier League

