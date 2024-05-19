Champions League-bound Aston Villa will look to sign out on a winning note when they take on Crystal Palace in Saturday's Premier League encounter at Selhurst Park.
As Unai Emery's men aim to snap a winless run of five games in all competitions following Monday's 3-3 league draw with Liverpool, Palace will hope to bag a top-10 finish.
Oliver Glasner's men enter the tie on the back of a 3-1 win at Wolves last weekend.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|May 19, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|11 am ET / 8 am PT
|Venue:
|Selhurst Park
The Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Aston Villa will be played at Selhurst Park in London, England.
It will kick off at 11 am ET / 8 am PT on Sunday, May 19, in the United States (US).
How to watch Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa online - TV channels & live streams
In the US, the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Aston Villa is available to watch and stream online live through Peacock Premium.
Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.
RELATED:
- How to watch and live stream English Premier League soccer in the 2023-24
- How to watch live sports on Peacock: stream live soccer, wrestling, golf, and more
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Team news & squads
Crystal Palace team news
The hosts will miss Will Hughes due to a bruised bone, but Jefferson Lerma is available to marshal the midfield.
Meanwhile, Naouirou Ahamada will miss the game on account of his sending-off in the Wolves win.
Crystal Palace possible XI: Henderson; Clyne, Andersen, Richards; Munoz, Lerma, Wharton, Mitchell; Olise, Eze, Mateta.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Henderson, Johnstone, Whitworth, Matthews
|Defenders:
|Guehi, Andersen, Richards, Holding, Ferguson, Tomkins, Mitchell, Munoz, Clyne, Ward
|Midfielders:
|Doucoure, Lerma, Riedewald, Wharton, Schlupp, Eze, Olise, Rak-Sakyi
|Forwards:
|Edouard, Mateta, Ayew, Franca
Aston Villa team news
Midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo is unlikely to feature again this season after picking a foot injury in the Liverpool draw.
Emiliano Martinez would keep his place in between the sticks, Jhon Duran's brace last time out may not be enough to displace either Ollie Watkins or Moussa Diaby in Villa's attack.
Aston Villa possible XI: Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne; Bailey, Tielemans, Luiz, McGinn; Diaby, Watkins.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Martinez, Olsen, Gauci
|Defenders:
|Torres, Konsa, Carlos, Mings, Lenglet, Chambers, Hause, Digne, Moreno, Cash, Kesler-Hayden
|Midfielders:
|Kamara, Luiz, Ramsey, McGinn, Tielemans, Iroegbunam, Bailey, Rogers, Diaby, Buendia
|Forwards:
|Watkins, Duran
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Crystal Palace and Aston Villa across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|September 16, 2023
|Aston Villa 3-1 Crystal Palace
|Premier League
|March 4, 2023
|Aston Villa 1-0 Crystal Palace
|Premier League
|August 20, 2022
|Crystal Palace 3-1 Aston Villa
|Premier League
|May 15, 2022
|Aston Villa 1-1 Crystal Palace
|Premier League
|November 27, 2021
|Crystal Palace 1-2 Aston Villa
|Premier League