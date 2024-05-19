Cruz Azul vs Monterrey: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Cruz Azul will welcome Monterrey in a pivotal Liga MX Clausura second-leg semi-final clash at Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes this Sunday, with a place in the grand final on the line.
The semi-final tie between these two rivals has been, as expected, very intense and competitive. These two teams are evenly matched, and either could emerge victorious with a slight edge. That is precisely what Cruz Azul took from the first leg.
The 1-0 victory, of course, does not ensure anything, but it gives them a substantial edge, especially because the two-legged tie will be decided at home this weekend.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Cruz Azul vs Monterrey kick-off time
|Date:
|Sunday, May 19, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT
|Venue:
|Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes
The Liga MX Clausura semi-final leg two between Monterrey and Cruz Azul will be played at Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes in Mexico City, Mexico.
It will kick off at 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT on Sunday, May 19, 2024, in the United States (US).
How to watch Cruz Azul vs Monterrey online - TV channels & live streams
In the US, the Liga MX Clausura semi-final leg two between Monterrey and Cruz Azul is available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Univision and TUDN.
Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Team news & squads
Cruz Azul team news
Already working without a trio of known absentees in Gabriel Fernandez (knee), Carlos Alonso Vargas (broken foot) and Cristian Ramon Jimenez (ankle), Cruz Azul suffered another untimely injury blow at the weekend as Willer Ditta is now doubtful with a calf problem picked up in the first leg.
Cruz Azul possible XI: Mier; Piovi, Salcedo, Lira, Rodriguez; Faravelli, Gutierrez; Rotondi, Huescas, Antuna; Sepulveda
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Mier, Gudino, Jimenez
|Defenders:
|Salcedo, Ditta, Piovi, Guerrero, Iturbide, Candido
|Midfielders:
|Rodriguez, Lira, Rivero, Faravelli, Guiterrez, Jimenez, Huescas, Rotondi, Antuna
|Forwards:
|Sepulveda
Monterrey team news
The home side will take to the pitch without the services of Hector Moreno, who picked up a rib injury during training earlier this week.
He has joined the club's injury table alongside Erick Aguirre, who has been out of action since late April with a thigh issue.
Monterrey possible XI: Andrada; Guzman, Medina, Vegas, Arteaga; Meza, Romo, Rodriguez; Gallardo, Canales, Berterame
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Andrada, Cardenas, Ramos
|Defenders:
|Guzman, Grijalva, Leone, Bustos, Arteaga, Gallardo, Medina, Gutierrez
|Midfielders:
|Romo, Rodriguez, Govea, J. Gonzalez, Martinez, Canales, A. Gonzalez, Meza, Corona, Cortizo
|Forwards:
|Vazquez, Berterame, R. Aguirre
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|17/05/24
|CF Monterrey 0-1 Cruz Azul
|Liga MX, Clausura
|07/04/24
|Cruz Azul 1–2 CF Monterrey
|Liga MX, Clausura
|28/08/23
|CF Monterrey 1-2 Cruz Azul
|Liga MX, Apertura
|15/01/23
|Cruz Azul 2–3 CF Monterrey
|Liga MX, Clausura
|16/10/22
|CF Monterrey 3-0 Cruz Azul
|Liga MX, Apertura