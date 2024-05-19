Cruz Azul vs Monterrey: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between Cruz Azul and Monterrey, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Cruz Azul will welcome Monterrey in a pivotal Liga MX Clausura second-leg semi-final clash at Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes this Sunday, with a place in the grand final on the line.

The semi-final tie between these two rivals has been, as expected, very intense and competitive. These two teams are evenly matched, and either could emerge victorious with a slight edge. That is precisely what Cruz Azul took from the first leg.

The 1-0 victory, of course, does not ensure anything, but it gives them a substantial edge, especially because the two-legged tie will be decided at home this weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Cruz Azul vs Monterrey kick-off time

Date: Sunday, May 19, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT Venue: Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes

The Liga MX Clausura semi-final leg two between Monterrey and Cruz Azul will be played at Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes in Mexico City, Mexico.

It will kick off at 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT on Sunday, May 19, 2024, in the United States (US).

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Monterrey online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Liga MX Clausura semi-final leg two between Monterrey and Cruz Azul is available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Univision and TUDN.

Team news & squads

Cruz Azul team news

Already working without a trio of known absentees in Gabriel Fernandez (knee), Carlos Alonso Vargas (broken foot) and Cristian Ramon Jimenez (ankle), Cruz Azul suffered another untimely injury blow at the weekend as Willer Ditta is now doubtful with a calf problem picked up in the first leg.

Cruz Azul possible XI: Mier; Piovi, Salcedo, Lira, Rodriguez; Faravelli, Gutierrez; Rotondi, Huescas, Antuna; Sepulveda

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mier, Gudino, Jimenez Defenders: Salcedo, Ditta, Piovi, Guerrero, Iturbide, Candido Midfielders: Rodriguez, Lira, Rivero, Faravelli, Guiterrez, Jimenez, Huescas, Rotondi, Antuna Forwards: Sepulveda

Monterrey team news

The home side will take to the pitch without the services of Hector Moreno, who picked up a rib injury during training earlier this week.

He has joined the club's injury table alongside Erick Aguirre, who has been out of action since late April with a thigh issue.

Monterrey possible XI: Andrada; Guzman, Medina, Vegas, Arteaga; Meza, Romo, Rodriguez; Gallardo, Canales, Berterame

Position Players Goalkeepers: Andrada, Cardenas, Ramos Defenders: Guzman, Grijalva, Leone, Bustos, Arteaga, Gallardo, Medina, Gutierrez Midfielders: Romo, Rodriguez, Govea, J. Gonzalez, Martinez, Canales, A. Gonzalez, Meza, Corona, Cortizo Forwards: Vazquez, Berterame, R. Aguirre

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 17/05/24 CF Monterrey 0-1 Cruz Azul Liga MX, Clausura 07/04/24 Cruz Azul 1–2 CF Monterrey Liga MX, Clausura 28/08/23 CF Monterrey 1-2 Cruz Azul Liga MX, Apertura 15/01/23 Cruz Azul 2–3 CF Monterrey Liga MX, Clausura 16/10/22 CF Monterrey 3-0 Cruz Azul Liga MX, Apertura

