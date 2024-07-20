How to watch today's Cruz Azul vs Toluca Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Cruz Azul and Toluca, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Cruz Azul will aim to maintain their 100 per cent record in 2024-25 Liga MX when they welcome Toluca to Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes on Saturday evening.

Martin Anselmi's men - who have so far defeated the likes of Mazatlan, Monterey and Tijuana - can lead the Apertura standings at the end of matchday four.

Toluca are not on a bad run themselves, as Diablos Rojos head into the tie after successive wins against Juarez and Mazatlan.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Cruz Azul vs Toluca kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 20, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:05 pm PT / 11:05 pm ET Venue: Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes

The Liga MX match between Cruz Azul and Toluca will be played at Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes in Mexico City, Mexico.

It will kick off at 8:05 pm PT / 11:05 pm ET on Saturday, July 20, in the United States (US).

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Toluca online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Liga MX match between Cruz Azul and Toluca will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, TUDN and ViX (with Sling TV).

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Cruz Azul team news

Defender Carlos Alonso Vargas and attacker Gabriel Fernandez are ruled out with a broken foot and a knee injury, respectively.

Anselmi may meanwhile revert to four at the back with Erik Lira deployed as the link between defense and midfield, while Giorgis Giakoumakis features upfront.

Cruz Azul possible XI: Mier; Sanchez, Ditta, Piovi, Rontondi; Lira; Rivero, Rodriguez, Faravelli, A. Gutierrez; Giakoumakis.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mier, Gudino, L. Jimenez Defenders: Sanchez, Salcedo, Ditta, Candido, Rubio, Guerrero, Iturbide, Piovi Midfielders: Lira, Antuna, Faravelli, Montano, A. Guiterrez, Rivero, Garcia, Rodriguez, Romo, Rotondi, C. Jimenez, Samano Forwards: Sepulveda, Giakoumakis, L. Guiterrez

Toluca team news

As for the visitors, defender Juan Escobar is sidelined with an unknown issue.

Toluca boss Renato Paiva may stick to a similar line-up from the 3-0 win over Mazatlan on Wednesday, except for one of Claudio Baeza or Frankie Amaya possibly getting the nod over Victor Arteaga in the middle.

Portuguese forward Paulinho will continue to lead the line.

Toluca possible XI: Volpi; B. Garcia, Luan, Pereira, Gallardo; Amaya, Ruiz; Dominguez, Angulo, Meneses; Paulinho.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Volpi, L. Garcia Defenders: Pinuelas, Mendez, Pereira, Orrantia, L. Garcia, B. Garcia, Gallardo, Freyfeld, Carrera Midfielders: Dominguez, Angulo, Araujo, Ruiz, Meneses, Baeza, Amaya, Vega, Arteaga Forwards: Morales, Lopez, Paulinho

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Cruz Azul and Toluca across all competitions.

Date Match Competition April 27, 2024 Toluca 0-1 Cruz Azul Liga MX July 8, 2023 Cruz Azul 0-2 Toluca Liga MX February 12, 2023 Toluca 3-1 Cruz Azul Liga MX December 22, 2022 Toluca 1-1 Cruz Azul Copa por Mexico August 14, 2022 Cruz Azul 2-3 Toluca Liga MX

