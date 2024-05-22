Cruz Azul vs Club America: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Liga MX Clausura final

How to watch the Liga MX Clausura match between Cruz Azul and Club America, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Club America are on the road when they take on Cruz Azul at Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes in the first leg of the Liga MX Clausura final on Thursday.

Aguilas won 1-0 on aggregate against Chivas in the semi-finals, where La Maquina advanced to the final despite being locked in 2-2 on aggregate with Monterrey due to Martin Anselmi's side being the higher-seeded team.

Cruz Azul vs Club America kick-off time & stadium

Date: May 23, 2024 Kick-off time: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT Venue: Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes

The Liga MX Clausura final first-leg match between Cruz Azul and Club America will be played at Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes in Mexico City, Mexico.

It will kick off at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT on Thursday, May 23, in the United States (US).

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Club America online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Liga MX Clausura final first leg match between Cruz Azul and Club America is available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Univision, TUDN, DirecTV Stream and ViX.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Cruz Azul team news

For the hosts, defender Carlos Alonso Vargas will remain sidelined with a broken foot.

Meanwhile, Willer Ditta is in contention after recovering from a muscle injury and appearing off the bench in the second leg of the semi-finals against Monterrey.

Cruz Azul possible XI: Mier; Lira, Salcedo, Piovi, Rivero; Huescas, Rotondi, Antuna, Faravelli; Rodriguez, Sepulveda.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mier, Gudino, Jimenez Defenders: Salcedo, Ditta, Piovi, Guerrero, Iturbide, Candido Midfielders: Rodriguez, Lira, Rivero, Faravelli, Guiterrez, Jimenez, Huescas, Rotondi, Antuna Forwards: Fernandez, Sepulveda

Club America team news

Defender Sebastian Caceres is ruled out with a knee injury, while Kevin Alvarez is a doubt due to a foot injury.

Midfielder Jonathan dos Santos is expected to shake off a muscle problem and could also feature in the XI.

Club America possible XI: Malagon; I. Reyes, Juarez, Lichnovsky, Calderon; Dos Santos, Fidalgo; Zendejas, Valdes, Quinones; Martin

Position Players Goalkeepers: Malagon, Jimenez Defenders: I. Reyes, Lichnovsky, Araujo, Juarez, S. Reyes, Calderon, Fuentes, Alvarez, Lara Midfielders: Naveda, Fidalgo, Sanchez, Dos Santos, Valdes, Rodriguez, Lainez, Zendejas Forwards: Quinones, Martin, Hernandez, Martinez, Dilrosun

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Cruz Azul and Club America across all competitions.

Date Match Competition March 23, 2024 Cruz Azul 3-2 Club America Club Friendlies February 24, 2024 Club America 1-0 Cruz Azul Liga MX September 2, 2023 Cruz Azul 2-3 Club America Liga MX June 24, 2023 Cruz Azul 1-3 Club America Club Friendlies April 15, 2023 Cruz Azul 1-3 Club America Liga MX

