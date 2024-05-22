Cruz Azul vs Club America: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Liga MX Clausura final

Club America are on the road when they take on Cruz Azul at Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes in the first leg of the Liga MX Clausura final on Thursday.
Aguilas won 1-0 on aggregate against Chivas in the semi-finals, where La Maquina advanced to the final despite being locked in 2-2 on aggregate with Monterrey due to Martin Anselmi's side being the higher-seeded team.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Cruz Azul vs Club America kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|May 23, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|10 pm ET / 7 pm PT
|Venue:
|Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes
The Liga MX Clausura final first-leg match between Cruz Azul and Club America will be played at Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes in Mexico City, Mexico.
It will kick off at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT on Thursday, May 23, in the United States (US).
How to watch Cruz Azul vs Club America online - TV channels & live streams
In the US, the Liga MX Clausura final first leg match between Cruz Azul and Club America is available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Univision, TUDN, DirecTV Stream and ViX.
Team news & squads
Cruz Azul team news
For the hosts, defender Carlos Alonso Vargas will remain sidelined with a broken foot.
Meanwhile, Willer Ditta is in contention after recovering from a muscle injury and appearing off the bench in the second leg of the semi-finals against Monterrey.
Cruz Azul possible XI: Mier; Lira, Salcedo, Piovi, Rivero; Huescas, Rotondi, Antuna, Faravelli; Rodriguez, Sepulveda.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Mier, Gudino, Jimenez
|Defenders:
|Salcedo, Ditta, Piovi, Guerrero, Iturbide, Candido
|Midfielders:
|Rodriguez, Lira, Rivero, Faravelli, Guiterrez, Jimenez, Huescas, Rotondi, Antuna
|Forwards:
|Fernandez, Sepulveda
Club America team news
Defender Sebastian Caceres is ruled out with a knee injury, while Kevin Alvarez is a doubt due to a foot injury.
Midfielder Jonathan dos Santos is expected to shake off a muscle problem and could also feature in the XI.
Club America possible XI: Malagon; I. Reyes, Juarez, Lichnovsky, Calderon; Dos Santos, Fidalgo; Zendejas, Valdes, Quinones; Martin
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Malagon, Jimenez
|Defenders:
|I. Reyes, Lichnovsky, Araujo, Juarez, S. Reyes, Calderon, Fuentes, Alvarez, Lara
|Midfielders:
|Naveda, Fidalgo, Sanchez, Dos Santos, Valdes, Rodriguez, Lainez, Zendejas
|Forwards:
|Quinones, Martin, Hernandez, Martinez, Dilrosun
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Cruz Azul and Club America across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|March 23, 2024
|Cruz Azul 3-2 Club America
|Club Friendlies
|February 24, 2024
|Club America 1-0 Cruz Azul
|Liga MX
|September 2, 2023
|Cruz Azul 2-3 Club America
|Liga MX
|June 24, 2023
|Cruz Azul 1-3 Club America
|Club Friendlies
|April 15, 2023
|Cruz Azul 1-3 Club America
|Liga MX