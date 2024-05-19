Crewe vs Crawley: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch League Two playoff final

How to watch the League Two match between Crawley and Crewe, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Crawley Town and Crewe Alexandra will face off on Sunday afternoon, vying for the last League Two promotion berth alongside top three Stockport County, Wrexham, and Mansfield Town.

The Red Devils clinched their play-off spot by the skin of their teeth on the final day of the season, finishing seventh in the League Two table. Overcoming all odds, they destroyed MK Dons over two legs in the semi-final and are now just a game away from their first League One campaign since 2015.

Crewe Alexandra's progression was not as smooth, as they needed penalties in their semi-final against Doncaster Rovers. Trailing 2-0 from the first leg, they won 2-0 in the return fixture before coming out on top in the shootout.

Crawley vs Crewe kick-off time

Date: Sunday, May 19, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:00 am EST Venue: Wembley Stadium

The League Two play-off final match between Crawley and Crewe will be played at Wembley in London, England.

It will kick off at 8:00 am EST on Sunday, May 19, 2024, in the United States (US).

How to watch Crawley vs Crewe online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the League Two play-off final match between Crawley and Crewe will be broadcast live on TV on ESPN+.

Team news & squads

Crawley team news

Crawley's victory over MK Dons in the second leg came at a high cost, with Harry Forster being substituted just before halftime, and Will Wright and Klaidi Lolos' time being cut short before the hour mark.

The severity of respective injuries is still unclear, Forster should be replaced by Kellan Gordon on the right, with Joy Mukena and striker Roles waiting in the wings if Wright or Lolos cannot prove their fitness.

Crawley Town possible XI: Addai; Mukena, Maguire, Conroy; Gordon, L. Kelly, Williams, J. Kelly; Roles, Campbell; Orsi

Position Players Goalkeepers: Addai, Sandford Defenders: Gordon, Conroy, Ransom, Maguire, Olagunju, Omole, Mukena, Johnson, Tsaroulla, Williams, Wright Midfielders: Kelly, Gladwin, Darcy, Roles, Khaleel, Kastrati Forwards: Lolos, Orsi, Brown, Adeyemo, Campbell

Crewe Alexandra team news

Crewe Alexandra emerged unscathed from their nerve-wracking penalty win over Doncaster Rovers and are expected to be working with the same squad at Wembley, where head coach Lee Bell will likely stick with his strongest first XI.

Crewe Alexandra possible XI: Stryjek; Billington, Turns, Demetriou, Adebisi; Tabiner, Thomas; Tracey, Rowe, Long; Nevitt

Position Players Goalkeepers: Stryjek, Davies, Booth, Westwood Defenders: Turns, Williams, Offord, Demetriou, Kempster-Down, Adebisi, Billington Midfielders: Thomas, Lunt, Tabiner, Powell, Holicek, Finney, Austerfield, Leigh, Cooney, Rowe, Kirk Forwards: Baker-Richardson, Long, Nevitt, Woodcock, Tracey, Allport

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Result 10/02/24 Crewe Alexandra 1-0 Crawley Town League Two Draw 21/10/23 Crawley Town 2-4 Crewe Alexandra League Two Draw 11/02/23 Crawley Town 2-2 Crewe Alexandra League Two Draw 17/09/22 Crewe Alexandra 1-0 Crawley Town League Two Draw 12/02/20 Crewe Alexandra 2-1 Crawley Town League Two Draw

