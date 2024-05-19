This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
League Two
Wembley
Crewe vs Crawley: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch League Two playoff final

How to watch the League Two match between Crawley and Crewe, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Crawley Town and Crewe Alexandra will face off on Sunday afternoon, vying for the last League Two promotion berth alongside top three Stockport County, Wrexham, and Mansfield Town.

The Red Devils clinched their play-off spot by the skin of their teeth on the final day of the season, finishing seventh in the League Two table. Overcoming all odds, they destroyed MK Dons over two legs in the semi-final and are now just a game away from their first League One campaign since 2015.

Crewe Alexandra's progression was not as smooth, as they needed penalties in their semi-final against Doncaster Rovers. Trailing 2-0 from the first leg, they won 2-0 in the return fixture before coming out on top in the shootout.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Crawley vs Crewe kick-off time

Date:Sunday, May 19, 2024
Kick-off time:8:00 am EST
Venue:Wembley Stadium

The League Two play-off final match between Crawley and Crewe will be played at Wembley in London, England.

It will kick off at 8:00 am EST on Sunday, May 19, 2024, in the United States (US).

How to watch Crawley vs Crewe online - TV channels & live streams

ESPN+Watch here

In the US, the League Two play-off final match between Crawley and Crewe will be broadcast live on TV on ESPN+.

Check GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Crawley team news

Crawley's victory over MK Dons in the second leg came at a high cost, with Harry Forster being substituted just before halftime, and Will Wright and Klaidi Lolos' time being cut short before the hour mark.

The severity of respective injuries is still unclear, Forster should be replaced by Kellan Gordon on the right, with Joy Mukena and striker Roles waiting in the wings if Wright or Lolos cannot prove their fitness.

Crawley Town possible XI: Addai; Mukena, Maguire, Conroy; Gordon, L. Kelly, Williams, J. Kelly; Roles, Campbell; Orsi

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Addai, Sandford
Defenders:Gordon, Conroy, Ransom, Maguire, Olagunju, Omole, Mukena, Johnson, Tsaroulla, Williams, Wright
Midfielders:Kelly, Gladwin, Darcy, Roles, Khaleel, Kastrati
Forwards:Lolos, Orsi, Brown, Adeyemo, Campbell

Crewe Alexandra team news

Crewe Alexandra emerged unscathed from their nerve-wracking penalty win over Doncaster Rovers and are expected to be working with the same squad at Wembley, where head coach Lee Bell will likely stick with his strongest first XI.

Crewe Alexandra possible XI: Stryjek; Billington, Turns, Demetriou, Adebisi; Tabiner, Thomas; Tracey, Rowe, Long; Nevitt

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Stryjek, Davies, Booth, Westwood
Defenders:Turns, Williams, Offord, Demetriou, Kempster-Down, Adebisi, Billington
Midfielders:Thomas, Lunt, Tabiner, Powell, Holicek, Finney, Austerfield, Leigh, Cooney, Rowe, Kirk
Forwards:Baker-Richardson, Long, Nevitt, Woodcock, Tracey, Allport

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetitionResult
10/02/24Crewe Alexandra 1-0 Crawley TownLeague TwoDraw
21/10/23Crawley Town 2-4 Crewe AlexandraLeague TwoDraw
11/02/23Crawley Town 2-2 Crewe AlexandraLeague TwoDraw
17/09/22Crewe Alexandra 1-0 Crawley TownLeague TwoDraw
12/02/20Crewe Alexandra 2-1 Crawley TownLeague TwoDraw

Useful links

