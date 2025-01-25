How to watch today's Creighton vs UConn NCAA Women's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Creighton vs UConn NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The sixth-ranked UConn women's basketball team (18-2, 9-0 Big East) will square off against Creighton (16-3, 8-0) in a high-stakes battle for the top spot in the Big East on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET at the CHI Health Center Omaha.

Creighton heads into this matchup fresh off a 63-52 victory over Butler. Morgan Maly spearheaded the Bluejays' offense, racking up 24 points and grabbing six rebounds. Meanwhile, UConn comes in riding high after a commanding 100-57 win against Villanova. Freshman Sarah Strong was the standout performer for the Huskies, tallying 22 points, five assists, two steals, and hitting 80% of her shots, including 2-for-3 from beyond the arc.

Creighton vs UConn: Date and tip-off time

The Bluejays and Huskies will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAA Women's game on Saturday, January 25, 2025, at 5:30 pm ET/ 2:30 pm PT at CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska.

Date Saturday, January 25, 2025 Tip-off Time 5:30 pm ET/ 2:30 pm PT Venue CHI Health Center Location Omaha, Nebraska

How to watch Creighton vs UConn on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Bluejays and the Huskies on:

TV Channel: FOX

Streaming service: Fubo

How to listen to Creighton vs UConn play-by-play commentary on radio

Creighton Bluejays team news & key performers

Creighton, on the other hand, maintained its unblemished conference record with its win against Butler. Morgan Maly has been a consistent force for the Bluejays, leading the team with an average of 17.9 points per game. Close behind is Lauren Jensen, who contributes 17.7 points per contest. Head coach Jim Flanery, now in his 23rd season at Creighton, has guided his team to an impressive start in the Big East.

UConn Huskies team news & key performers

The Huskies' victory over Villanova on Wednesday unfolded in front of a sold-out crowd at Gampel Pavilion. Redshirt senior Paige Bueckers put on a clinic, posting 21 points, eight rebounds, nine assists, and three steals in just 26 minutes. Sarah Strong continued her stellar season with a team-high 22 points, while graduate student Kaitlyn Chen added 17 points, marking her best scoring output since joining the Huskies.