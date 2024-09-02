How to watch today's Costa Rica vs Netherlands U20 Women's World Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the U20 Women's World Cup match between Costa Rica and Netherlands, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Costa Rica and Netherlands will begin their U20 Women's World Cup campaign when they clash at Estadio Olimpico Pascual Guerrero on Monday.

This is La Sele's fifth appearance at the tournament and will be looking to make it past the group stage for the first time, while the Dutch aim to better their fourth-placed finish in 2022.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Costa Rica U20 Women vs Netherlands U20 Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup match between Costa Rica and Netherlands will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Telemundo and Fox Soccer Plus.

Globally, fans can catch the live action on FIFA+.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Costa Rica U20 Women vs Netherlands U20 Women kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 2, 2024 Kick-off time: 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET Venue: Estadio Olimpico Pascual Guerrero

The FIFA U20 Women's World Cup match between Costa Rica and Netherlands will be played at Estadio Olimpico Pascual Guerrero in Cali, Colombia.

It will kick off at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET on Monday, September 2, in the US.

Team news & squads

Costa Rica U20 Women team news

Goalkeeper Genesis Perez will lead as captain from the back, while Jimena Rodriguez and Josselyn Briceno could feature at the heart of the defence.

Head coach Ana Aguillar is likely to start with the front pair of Sheika Scott and Montserrat Diaz, while Sianyf Aguero joins the attack from the left side.

Costa Rica U20 Women possible XI: Perez; J. Gonzalez, Rodriguez, Briceno, Rivero; Jimenez, Mararrita, M. Gonzalez, Aguero; Scott, Diaz.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Perez, Arvide Defenders: Solano, Briceno, Rodriguez, Benavides, Mena Midfielders: J. Gonzalez, M. Gonzalez, Scott, Lindo, Arce, Jimenez, Mararrita, Ocampo Forwards: Herrera, Elizondo, Diaz, Aguero

Netherlands U20 Women team news

Netherlands head coach Roos Kwakkenbos is likely to name a similar lineup from last month's preparatory game against Spain.

Femke Lieftin should start in goal, while Fleke Kroese is likely to spearhead the attack, with Djoeke de Ridder and Veerle Burrman marshalling the backline.

Netherlands U20 Women possible XI: Liefting; Van Oosten, De Ridder, Buurman, Smits; Thomas, Kemper; Zuidberg, Lacroix, Van Beijeren; Kroese.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Liefting, Booms, Copier Defenders: Van Oosten, De Ridder, Buurman, Weiman, Smits, Van der Sluijs Midfielders: Thomas, Kemper, Lacroix, Van Beijeren, Buikema Forwards: Zuidberg, Kroese

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first time Costa Rica U20 Women and Netherlands U20 Women face each other across all competitions.

