How to watch today's Costa Rica vs Netherlands U20 Women's World Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Costa Rica and Netherlands will begin their U20 Women's World Cup campaign when they clash at Estadio Olimpico Pascual Guerrero on Monday.
This is La Sele's fifth appearance at the tournament and will be looking to make it past the group stage for the first time, while the Dutch aim to better their fourth-placed finish in 2022.
How to watch Costa Rica U20 Women vs Netherlands U20 Women online - TV channels & live streams
In the United States (US), the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup match between Costa Rica and Netherlands will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Telemundo and Fox Soccer Plus.
Globally, fans can catch the live action on FIFA+.
Costa Rica U20 Women vs Netherlands U20 Women kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|September 2, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|6 pm PT / 9 pm ET
|Venue:
|Estadio Olimpico Pascual Guerrero
The FIFA U20 Women's World Cup match between Costa Rica and Netherlands will be played at Estadio Olimpico Pascual Guerrero in Cali, Colombia.
It will kick off at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET on Monday, September 2, in the US.
Team news & squads
Costa Rica U20 Women team news
Goalkeeper Genesis Perez will lead as captain from the back, while Jimena Rodriguez and Josselyn Briceno could feature at the heart of the defence.
Head coach Ana Aguillar is likely to start with the front pair of Sheika Scott and Montserrat Diaz, while Sianyf Aguero joins the attack from the left side.
Costa Rica U20 Women possible XI: Perez; J. Gonzalez, Rodriguez, Briceno, Rivero; Jimenez, Mararrita, M. Gonzalez, Aguero; Scott, Diaz.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Perez, Arvide
|Defenders:
|Solano, Briceno, Rodriguez, Benavides, Mena
|Midfielders:
|J. Gonzalez, M. Gonzalez, Scott, Lindo, Arce, Jimenez, Mararrita, Ocampo
|Forwards:
|Herrera, Elizondo, Diaz, Aguero
Netherlands U20 Women team news
Netherlands head coach Roos Kwakkenbos is likely to name a similar lineup from last month's preparatory game against Spain.
Femke Lieftin should start in goal, while Fleke Kroese is likely to spearhead the attack, with Djoeke de Ridder and Veerle Burrman marshalling the backline.
Netherlands U20 Women possible XI: Liefting; Van Oosten, De Ridder, Buurman, Smits; Thomas, Kemper; Zuidberg, Lacroix, Van Beijeren; Kroese.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Liefting, Booms, Copier
|Defenders:
|Van Oosten, De Ridder, Buurman, Weiman, Smits, Van der Sluijs
|Midfielders:
|Thomas, Kemper, Lacroix, Van Beijeren, Buikema
|Forwards:
|Zuidberg, Kroese
Head-to-Head Record
This will be the first time Costa Rica U20 Women and Netherlands U20 Women face each other across all competitions.