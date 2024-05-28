Corinthians vs Racing: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Corinthians will take on Racing in the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana at the Corinthians Arena on Tuesday.
Racing are leading the standings in Group F with 11 points from their first five group games. They are unbeaten in the tournament and will be confident of cementing the first place. Corinthians are close behind with 10 points and will be hopeful of picking up their third win in a row, which will see them jump to the top of the group.
Corinthians vs Racing kick-off time
|Date:
|May 28, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|6 pm ET
|Venue:
|Corinthians Arena
The match will be played at the Corinthians Arena on Tuesday, with kick-off at 6 pm ET for fans in the US.
How to watch Corinthians vs Racing online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN Sports in the US. Match highlights will be available on these platforms after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Corinthians team news
Corinthians will miss the services of Matheus Franca, Pedro Henrique, Gabriel Moscardo, Maycon, Ruan Oliveira and Diego Palacios through injuries for the final group game against Racing.
Corinthians possible XI: Miguel; Fagner, Torres, Caca, Hugo; Biro, Paulinho, Bidon; Silva, Romero, Wesley.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Miguel, Donelli, Cassio
|Defenders:
|Torres, Gustavo, Caetano, Caca, G. Henrique, Tchoca, Bidu, Hugo, Mana, Fagner
|Midfielders:
|Vera, Raniele, Ryan, Bidon, Paulinho, Garro, Coronado, Araujo, Biro
|Forwards:
|Alberto, Romero, Raul, Giovane, Silva, Sousa, Wesley
Racing team news
Racing will be glad that they don't have fresh injury concerns ahead of their final Group F fixture. They will be hoping to win the game and clinch the first spot in the standings.
Racing predicted XI: Odriozola, Pereria, Bueno, Ferreira, Santos, Varela, Rodriguez, Espinosa, Urretaviscaya, Alaniz, Lupi.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Bacchia, Odriozola
|Defenders:
|Magallanes, Bueno, Cotugno, Monzón, Velázquez, Pereira, Sandoval, Quiñónez
|Midfielders:
|Varela, De Los Santos, Rodríguez, Carrizo, Méndez
|Forwards:
|Gorocito, Nandín, Rivero, Alani, Airala, Benítez, Pérez, Verón Lupi, Sosa Sánchez, Rodríguez
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|03/04/24
|Racing 1 - 1 Corinthians
|Copa Sudamericana
|15/04/10
|Racing 0 - 2 Corinthians
|Copa Libertadores
|25/02/10
|Corinthians 2 - 1 Racing
|Copa Libertadores