Corinthians vs Racing: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Copa Sudamericana match between Corinthians and Racing, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Corinthians will take on Racing in the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana at the Corinthians Arena on Tuesday.

Racing are leading the standings in Group F with 11 points from their first five group games. They are unbeaten in the tournament and will be confident of cementing the first place. Corinthians are close behind with 10 points and will be hopeful of picking up their third win in a row, which will see them jump to the top of the group.

Corinthians vs Racing kick-off time

Date: May 28, 2024 Kick-off time: 6 pm ET Venue: Corinthians Arena

The match will be played at the Corinthians Arena on Tuesday, with kick-off at 6 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Corinthians vs Racing online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN Sports in the US. Match highlights will be available on these platforms after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Corinthians team news

Corinthians will miss the services of Matheus Franca, Pedro Henrique, Gabriel Moscardo, Maycon, Ruan Oliveira and Diego Palacios through injuries for the final group game against Racing.

Corinthians possible XI: Miguel; Fagner, Torres, Caca, Hugo; Biro, Paulinho, Bidon; Silva, Romero, Wesley.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Miguel, Donelli, Cassio Defenders: Torres, Gustavo, Caetano, Caca, G. Henrique, Tchoca, Bidu, Hugo, Mana, Fagner Midfielders: Vera, Raniele, Ryan, Bidon, Paulinho, Garro, Coronado, Araujo, Biro Forwards: Alberto, Romero, Raul, Giovane, Silva, Sousa, Wesley

Racing team news

Racing will be glad that they don't have fresh injury concerns ahead of their final Group F fixture. They will be hoping to win the game and clinch the first spot in the standings.

Racing predicted XI: Odriozola, Pereria, Bueno, Ferreira, Santos, Varela, Rodriguez, Espinosa, Urretaviscaya, Alaniz, Lupi.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bacchia, Odriozola Defenders: Magallanes, Bueno, Cotugno, Monzón, Velázquez, Pereira, Sandoval, Quiñónez Midfielders: Varela, De Los Santos, Rodríguez, Carrizo, Méndez Forwards: Gorocito, Nandín, Rivero, Alani, Airala, Benítez, Pérez, Verón Lupi, Sosa Sánchez, Rodríguez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 03/04/24 Racing 1 - 1 Corinthians Copa Sudamericana 15/04/10 Racing 0 - 2 Corinthians Copa Libertadores 25/02/10 Corinthians 2 - 1 Racing Copa Libertadores

