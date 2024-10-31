How to watch today's Como vs Lazio Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Como and Lazio, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Lazio will be looking to book three wins on the spin in all competitions when they take on Como in Thursday's Serie A tie at Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia.

Aiming to break into the top-five in the Italian top flight, Le Aquile are coming off a 3-0 win over Genoa, while Como look to snap a winless run of three games after last suffering a 1-0 loss at Torino.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Como vs Lazio online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Como and Lazio will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial).

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Como vs Lazio kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 31, 2024 Kick-off time: 12:45 pm PT / 3:45 pm ET Venue: Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia

The Serie A match between Como and Lazio will be played at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia in Como, Italy.

It will kick off at 12:45 pm PT / 3:45 pm ET on Thursday, October 31, in the US.

Team news & squads

Como team news

Como head coach Cesc Fabregas will be banking on the attacking lineup of Gabriel Strefezza, Alieu Fadera, Nico Paz and Patrick Cutrone once again.

Alessio Iovine and Alberto Moreno will occupy the two full-back positions.

Luca Mazzitelli may be required to come in place of Sergi Roberto, as the latter is nursing a thigh strain, while defender Ignace Van der Brempt is ruled out with a muscle injury.

Como possible XI: Audero; Iovine, Kempf, Dossena, Moreno; Mazzitelli, Perrone; Strefezza, Paz, Fadera; Cutrone.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Audero, Bolchini, Vigorito, Reina Defenders: Kempf, Sala, Goldaniga, Dossena, Jack, Moreno, Barba Midfielders: Kone, Goldaniga, Baselli, Perrone, Engelhardt, Braunoder, Da Cunha, Mazzitelli, Paz Forwards: Strefezza, Gabrielloni, Cutrone, Belotti, Jasim, Fadera, Cerri, Verdi

Lazio team news

Defender Alessio Romagnoli is back from his ban and would slot right back into the back four, as one of Patric or Mario Gila makes way.

Manuel Lazzari remains sidelined with a muscle injury, so Adam Marusic will continue to feature at right-back, with Nuno Tavares starring in the opposite full-back position.

Lazio possible XI: Provedel; Marusic, Gila, Romagnoli, Tavares; Rovella, Guendouzi; Noslin, Dia, Zaccagni; Castellanos.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Provedel, Mandas, Furlanetto, Renzetti Defenders: Gigot, Pellegrini, Romagnoli, Patric, Hysaj, Tavares, Gila, Marusic Midfielders: Vecino, Rovella, Dele-Bashiru, Guendouzi, Zaccagni, Castrovilli, Basic, Anderson, Lazzari, Akpa Akpro Forwards: Pedro, Castellanos, Nolin, Isaksen, Dia, Tchaouna

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Como and Lazio across all competitions.

Date Match Competition April 6, 2003 Lazio 3-0 Como Serie A November 17, 2002 Como 1-3 Lazio Serie A

