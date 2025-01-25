How to watch today's Como vs Atalanta Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Como and Atalanta, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atalanta will seek to return to winning ways in Serie A when they take on Cesc Fabregas' Como at Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia on Saturday.

Gian Piero Gasperini's men have gone without a win in four straight league games, but are coming off a 5-0 Champions League win over Sturm Graz. Como last defeated Udinese 4-1 in Serie A at the same venue on Monday.

How to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Como vs Atalanta online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Como and Atalanta will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream and CBS Sports Network.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Como vs Atalanta kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Stadio G. Sinigaglia

The Serie A match between Como and Atalanta will be played at Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia in Como, Italy.

It will kick off at 6 am PT / 9 am ET on Saturday, January 25, in the US.

Team news & squads

Como team news

New signing Assane Diao, Nico Paz and either Patrick Cutrone or Andrea Belotti will be involved in the final third for the hosts.

Sergi Roberto, Alberto Moreno, Ignace Van der Brempt and Alessandro Gabrielloni are nursing their respective injuries, while Edoardo Goldaniga will face a one-match after being sent off against Udinese.

Atalanta team news

Gasperini is expected to revert to a strong XI after relying on fringe players in the Sturm Graz win. However, Isak Hien will be suspended, while Odilon Kossounou, Nicolo Zaniolo and Gianluca Scamacca are ruled out due to injuries.

Ademola Lookman, Charles De Ketelaere and Mateo Retegui are in contention to start up front.

