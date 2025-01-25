How to watch today's Como vs Atalanta Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Atalanta will seek to return to winning ways in Serie A when they take on Cesc Fabregas' Como at Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia on Saturday.
Gian Piero Gasperini's men have gone without a win in four straight league games, but are coming off a 5-0 Champions League win over Sturm Graz. Como last defeated Udinese 4-1 in Serie A at the same venue on Monday.
Como vs Atalanta kick-off time
The Serie A match between Como and Atalanta will be played at Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia in Como, Italy.
It will kick off at 6 am PT / 9 am ET on Saturday, January 25, in the US.
Team news & squads
Como team news
New signing Assane Diao, Nico Paz and either Patrick Cutrone or Andrea Belotti will be involved in the final third for the hosts.
Sergi Roberto, Alberto Moreno, Ignace Van der Brempt and Alessandro Gabrielloni are nursing their respective injuries, while Edoardo Goldaniga will face a one-match after being sent off against Udinese.
Atalanta team news
Gasperini is expected to revert to a strong XI after relying on fringe players in the Sturm Graz win. However, Isak Hien will be suspended, while Odilon Kossounou, Nicolo Zaniolo and Gianluca Scamacca are ruled out due to injuries.
Ademola Lookman, Charles De Ketelaere and Mateo Retegui are in contention to start up front.